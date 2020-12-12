CADILLAC — Opponents of a proposal to change how legal notices are posted in Michigan say the measure would make government actions less transparent and make it more difficult for people to access vital information about what is going on in their communities.
Last week, House Bill 6440 was brought up for a vote on the floor of the House of Representatives but was eventually tabled when supporters were unable to garner enough votes to pass it.
In short, the bill would eliminate the requirement that municipalities post their legal notices in local newspapers and instead would allow them to post such information on their individual websites.
Since the bill's introduction, newspapers across the state, along with the Michigan Press Association, have voiced their opposition to the proposal, which proponents contend will save municipalities costs they currently have to incur to get the notices published.
Lisa McGraw, public affairs manager for MPA, said the main reason people should be concerned about the bill is that it weakens the function the media serves as the "third leg of government," providing an independent source of information about what public officials are up to.
Legal notices pertain to all manner of issues, from esoteric laws about animals at large and the ability to own certain dog breeds, for example, to proposed changes to taxes and zoning that have the potential to affect a lot of residents.
"It all pertains to somebody," McGraw said. "People should be given every opportunity to be notified of these actions."
McGraw said it's essential that the information is published by an organization that is separate from the government, otherwise it's like the "fox guarding the hen house."
"The government will be policing itself," McGraw said. "They could bury notices in their websites or make modifications to the notices and nobody will know differently. Providing these notices in various formats while maintaining a permanent legal record is vital to governmental integrity and accountability. Michigan is already near the bottom of the 50 states for transparency and removing public notices from an independent third party will add to the lack of transparency for Michigan citizens."
Cyber security is another issue brought up by opponents of the bill. McGraw said unscrupulous actors, both foreign and domestic, have proven in recent years to have zero qualms about hacking government websites to steal information and wreak havoc.
McGraw added there simply isn't any evidence that removing the requirement to post notices in the paper ultimately would save municipalities money, since they likely would be spending more time and resources figuring out how to post them online in a secure way.
"Are (township, city and county) clerks OK with this being their responsibility?" McGraw asked. "Expanding government responsibility to take over a task that has been functioning for 250 years in the private sector seems a waste of taxpayer money. Newspapers provide a buffer between government and citizens with an independent watchdog role."
Another problem with only posting the notices online is that some people, particularly in rural areas, don't have reliable access to the internet; additionally, many older folks aren't interested in getting their information online and prefer a physical paper, McGraw said. While the bill has a provision that would allow people to sign up to have the notices mailed to them by the municipality, McGraw said that would still come with a "copying and mailing" fee.
"Using government only websites to post public notices disenfranchises low income and older citizens," McGraw said.
Community journalism also would suffer if the bill passes, McGraw said, as newspapers would lose yet another source of support at a time when advertising revenues and subscription rates are in freefall as a result of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If we kill local community newspapers citizens will be pushed to go to polarized websites and cable media sources where information is biased and not always factual," McGraw said.
Local Reps. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, and Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, voted on the bill before it was tabled, with Hoitenga voting in favor of it and Rendon voting against it.
In her district, Rendon said broadband internet access isn't easy to come by in certain areas, so many people rely on the newspaper for information on what local units of government are doing. She added that she represents a lot of people in her generation who prefer the physical paper to a phone, tablet or computer screen.
Rendon said she's heard supporters of the bill characterize the current law as "corporate welfare" for newspapers — a characterization she couldn't disagree with more.
"The paper is the pulse of the community," Rendon said. "It's small business owners providing a service and a means of communication within the community. Any way you cut it, this would be the first blow against the newspaper industry and I won't be a part of it."
Hoitenga said she was deeply conflicted about the bill, since she agrees with aspects of both sides of the argument.
As a former mayor, Hoitenga said she is very sympathetic to the funding challenges faced by municipalities and any effort that would reduce this burden is worth considering.
On the other hand, Hoitenga said she knew that the change could affect people who don't have internet access and older people who don't like using the internet.
She said the potential that legal notices could be manipulated or hidden from view on government websites also was on her mind.
In the end, Hoitenga said she was persuaded by the argument that saving municipalities money outweighed the negatives in the bill, which is why she voted in favor of the measure; she admitted, however, that if the legislation were to come up for a vote again, she could go either way on it.
"It was one of the hardest votes I've ever taken," Hoitenga said.
McGraw said since the bill was pulled from the floor before all the representatives voted, it's possible sponsors could bring it up again for a vote as early as next week.
If you'd like to express your opinions about House Bill 6440 to Rep. Hoitenga, call (517) 373-1747 or email michelehoitenga@house.mi.gov. You can also mail comments to Anderson House Office Building, S-1386 House Office Building, Lansing, MI, 48933.
If you'd like to express your opinions about House Bill 6440 to Rep. Rendon, call (517) 373-3817 or email dairerendon@house.mi.gov. You can also mail comments to S-1387 House Office Building, P.O. Box 30014, Lansing, MI, 48909.
