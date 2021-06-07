Orange barrel season

CADILLAC — With the school year winding down, road construction season in Cadillac is winding up.
Three roads in Cadillac will be rebuilt over the summer, and two major projects are still to come this year, though they may stretch into the cooler months or next year.
Here’s what to expect.
EVART STREET
Evart Street is already under construction, with the road material already ripped up. It’s being rebuilt between Cedar and Lester streets.
The project, like Chestnut and Stimson streets, is a complete rebuild but also has some infrastructure added.
“There was no storm sewer on that road,‘ said Connie Houk, the civil engineer with Prein and Newhof who works with the city of Cadillac. So the project is adding a stormwater collection, as well as the sanitary and water main replacement that goes along with rebuilding Cadillac’s roads (the city likes to do water and sewer replacement at the same time as roads to avoid tearing up the same areas repeatedly).
CHESTNUT STREET
Chestnut Street construction is due to start on June 21 and is expected to be complete by early September, weather-depending. The road will be rebuilt between Colfax and Leeson, which is the stretch of the road that wasn’t done last year.
With both Kenwood School and the junior high on Chestnut Street, pushing construction later into June makes sense, though the date is also dependent on contractor availability.
“We like to have those projects done, mid-summer when school is not in session,‘ Houk said.
The street will be widened to accommodate wider bike lanes. Sidewalk ramps will be made ADA-compliant.
Pavement and curbs will be ripped out and replaced, as will underground infrastructure.
The detour will be on Division Street.
STIMSON STREET
Stimson Street’s rebuild will begin late this summer or possibly this fall.
The street will be rebuilt between Carmel Street to the dead end.
M-55 AND CROSBY ROAD ROUNDABOUT
The new roundabout at M-55 and Crosby Road doesn’t have a start date yet because the state hasn’t put it out for bid.
The roundabout is being paid for with a $600,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation following a safety study.
Houk is expecting the project to be done this fall (2021) or the spring of 2022, depending on contractor schedules.
When it does get underway, Houk said all vehicles other than emergency vehicles will be put on a detour. Because the intersection is on the route to the hospital, the project will provide a direct route for emergency vehicles, but everybody else will have to briefly jump onto U.S. 131 to get around the construction zone.
WHITE PINE TRAIL TRAILHEAD
The project to build a trailhead in downtown Cadillac for the White Pine Trail is expected to go out to bid in July, pending final Department of Natural Resources approval, Houk said.
The project will put part of the White Pine Trail onto Lake Street, in front of the library. It will be a slight extension of the trail, which currently ends at South Street / Holly Road.
The trailhead parking lot will be on the east side of Lake Street, behind After 26 and the Amvets building.
The clocktower will also be moved to that location.
