CADILLAC — Cadillac is coming closer to redevelopment-ready certification. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s redevelopment-ready certification makes communities eligible for additional grant dollars that can facilitate more development and make the community more attractive to developers.
“The city is still moving forward in its efforts of becoming redevelopment-ready certified and we anticipate that at some point, likely in the first quarter of this new calendar year, we’re gonna have hit that benchmark, and hit that goal,‘ said Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia. “And that’ll put us in a better position to help collaborate with, with not just the state but also with property owners or people interested in property in the community.‘
But development isn’t solely dependent on that certification, and some projects, both routine and novel, will continue.
The Cadillac News checked in with the city and others about orange barrels and cones you might expect to see in 2021.
CAPITAL PROJECTS IN CADILLAC
Since the city runs on a fiscal year that starts in July, the calendar year doesn’t pose much significance.
The city has a six-year Capital Improvement Program, with big purchases and projects budgeted for and slotted in certain years.
“The city annually approves a six-year CIP, Capital Improvement Program, that covers things such as equipment and roads and other items that are valued higher than $7,500,‘ Peccia said.
The CIP for the fiscal year 2022 has not been approved yet.
For the second half of FY 2021, the city still has a freeze on certain capital project spending, due to the uncertainty of the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Frozen projects include a staff car, back-up generator, shoreline stabilization and park lighting.
But the freeze doesn’t mean that no capital projects have gone forward. It’s more like capital projects are looked at with a more critical eye.
Projects over $7,500 already have to go out to bid.
“And so, before we’re gonna go do that work, we’re gonna just make sure that it’s OK with counsel,‘ Peccia said.
Still to come in the calendar year 2021 (and into 2022 as well) is a $9 million improvement to Cadillac’s water infrastructure, chiefly the development of the new wellfield off of 44 Road, including the wellhouses and pumps.
For the Fiscal Year 2022, which begins in July, tentative projects include improvements of the Kenwood parking lot, upgrading the Lake and Chestnut Street parking lot, and playground equipment. For roads, projects might include West Division Street (Leeson to Boon) at a cost of $317,500, North Boulevard (M-115 to curve) at a projected cost of $140,000 and North Boulevard (shoreline) for $280,000.
Utility improvements in FY 2022 could include work along Lester Street (Cobbs to Howard), Aldrich Street (Bond to Linden), Crippen Street (Mitchell to Hemlock), Crestview Street, Evart Street, Simons Street (Pine to Bremer), West Division Street, Ayer Street, and Burlingame Street.
The full CIP can be seen at https://www.cadillac-mi.net/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/1233.
MDOT PROJECTS AFFECTING CADILLAC
One of the first things we might see in 2021, according to Rick Liptak, manager of transportation service center in Traverse City for the Michigan Department of Transportation, is a milling and resurfacing project on M-115 near the Wexford County garage. That’s slated to be finished this spring.
Then this summer, part of U.S. 131 south of M-55 will also be milled and resurfaced.
Liptak didn’t expect that the work on U.S. 131 would have much impact on traffic because a lane would remain open.
Though the bridgework near Sherman Hill north of Mesick on M-37 has been completed, other bridges over the Manistee River will see more construction. If you’re headed toward Manistee, you’ll still see a detour on M-55.
Later in 2021, the M-115 bridge over the Manistee west of Mesick will see some work and drivers can expect a detour. That project will start in the spring.
If you’re headed to Traverse City on M-37, you may need to look for a detour this spring and summer. A lane will be maintained in each direction, but traffic could get pretty thick.
“We’re rebuilding the road from M-113 all the way to Chums Corner,‘ Liptak said.
COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT
Perhaps the most talked-about development still to come in 2021 is the opening of the marijuana retail industry in Cadillac. All of the businesses who were awarded licenses to operate retail shops (two recreational and two medical) in Cadillac predicted a build time of six months. That means, if the projects stay on schedule, stores could start opening early this year.
Another question still remaining is what business will occupy the rest of the first floor of the first Cadillac Lofts building. Jimmy Johns took one slot but space remains for one or two commercial tenants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.