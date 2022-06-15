CADILLAC — Members of the community gathered at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion Tuesday for another year of the Order of Elks Flag Day ceremony. In his opening remarks, the Exalted Ruler noted that the crowd was the largest he had seen in years.
A backup venue had been prepared in the case of poor weather, but it wasn’t necessary due to the clear skies and warm evening air.
Although the event was intended to begin at 6 p.m., there was a slight delay. The microphone needed for the upcoming speakers and musical performers had been locked away inside the storage space of the pavilion.
While the crowd waited for the retrieval of the microphone, the Shoreline Quartet entertained with a few songs.
After a quick call for help from City Manager Marcus Peccia, the ceremony was able to commence as planned by 6:15 p.m.
Once the Exalted Ruler completed his opening remarks, he prompted Leading Knight Lisa Martek to explain the fraternal aims of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
“To instill within us the principles of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity; to promote the welfare and happiness of mankind; to uphold our Country and its Laws and to quicken the spirit of American patriotism,” Martek stated.
The Exalted Ruler then promoted Loyal Knight Amy Schmid, Lecturing Knight and Esquire to explain the significance of the American Flag. In their respective order, they said the flag is the symbol of the crowning virtue, charity, as well a symbol of justice for all and brotherly love.
Each person in attendance then rose for a prayer recited by The Chaplain. To begin a brief history of each flag waved by the U.S., Schmid took hold of the mic and shared with the audience the purpose of the Pine Tree Flag.
This flag is white with a green pine tree placed in the middle. It was displayed to attendees by two members of Boy Scout Troop 125.
“This pre-revolutionary flag was created in Massachusetts in 1770 and was used until 1775 by George Washington, and later by the Massachusetts’ Navy,” Schmid recited. “The Pine Tree symbol referred to the fact that it was the pine tree with its straight trunk which provided the masts for sailing ships. This was a flag of defiance against the British.”
Next in line was the Gadsden Flag, which is still used today as a representation of defiance against authority. Its message of “Don’t Tread On Me” is familiar to most, as is the image of the hissing rattlesnake.
The third flag, known as the Grand Union Flag, was chosen by George Washington to be flown in celebration of the formation of the Continental Army on New Year’s Day in 1776.
A red cross and white cross are displayed where the stars are placed today, along with 13 red and white stripes.
Schmid’s final early flag is the Betsy Ross Flag. Although Betsy Ross is widely known as the mind behind the unofficial flag of 1777, Schmid recited that it was likely designed by Congressman Francis Hopkinson.
Martek then took over to describe the most recent U.S. flags, and she, too, was aided by members of Boy Scout Troop 125.
When shown in order of date, the recent flags are representative of additions to the collective U.S., which today has 50 states, but began with 13 colonies.
First is the 15 Star Flag, which Martek stated was the inspiration the lyrics for “The National Anthem.” Next was the 20 Star Flag, which was the official U.S. flag for one year when the states of Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee were admitted to the union.
The 48 Star Flag was then displayed. It was adopted when Arizona and New Mexico were admitted to the union, and was retired with the introduction of the 50 Star Flag.
Our current U.S. flag, with 50 stars and 13 stripes, represents the admittance of Hawaii to the union in 1960.
When the presentation of the flags concluded, the Shoreline Quartet took to the stage again to sing “The National Anthem.”
The Exalted Ruler then gave a brief history of the Elks’ connection with Flag Day.
“In 1908, the Grand Lodge made it mandatory that on the 14th of June of each year, all subordinate Lodges of the Order would observe Flag Day,” he said. “Today, in over 1900 Elk Lodges throughout the United States, Flag Day ceremonies are being conducted.”
He then took a moment to welcome guest speaker Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Johnson. The Exalted Ruler shares that Johnson is “the full-time Readiness Non-Commissioned Officer for Company D, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry, Michigan Army National Guard, which we Cadillac Elks refer to as ‘Cadillac’s Own.’”
As a 21-year Infantry Soldier, Johnson had been deployed to Egypt, Jordan, twice to Iraq and Afghanistan.
Johnson’s speech was centered around what the American Flag means to him. He said its meaning is unique to each person, but that there is a blanket meaning in its colors and design and the virtues they represent.He continued by saying those virtues are not always upheld, and that misuse of the flag is seen all too often.
“Fortunately, there are those who still believe in the principles of the flag and are willing to sacrifice all for those principles,” Johnson said. “They are called soldiers, sailors and airmen of our military, and they are truly the best we have amongst us; the most noble profession.”
Johnson concluded his speech by asking those who see the mistreatment of the flag to think of its meaning for the families of soldiers. He told the audience that the flag belongs to every American, and that each person owes it to those who have sacrificed their lives to uphold the flag.
Finally, the Exalted Ruler shared closing remarks, and the Shoreline Quartet sang “America The Beautiful,” ending the 2022 Flag Day ceremony.
As city manager, Peccia said he appreciates the fact that Cadillac is home to such an engaging Elks club. He also noted the larger-than-usual crowd for the ceremony.
“It’s great to see the community come out to celebrate such a commemorative day that is essentially the birthday of our American flag,” he said. “So it’s wonderful to see the community here, and it’s always interesting to hear the stories about how our flags started from the very beginning, too.”
