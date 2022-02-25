Ordinances would give Cadillac police more power to regulate 'disruptive' activities

CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council last Tuesday was scheduled to discuss and set public hearings for several ordinances and code amendments that would expand the authority of the police department related to several “disruptive” activities.
The proposals pertain to “noisy or riotous persons; noise (from motor vehicles); exhibition driving; and marihuana odors.”
“Through verbal feedback received over time from residents, business owners and elected and appointed officials, it has become clear that regulations that govern those matters need to be updated in order for our police officers to be able to take proper enforcement action that will create a safer and less disruptive environment for residents and visitors to our city,” reads a summary document in the council agenda packet.
The following are descriptions of the proposed amendments.
• Noisy or riotous persons
This code amendment disallows property and home owners from allowing illegal activity from occurring at their residence. The proposed amendment specifically proposes that it shall be unlawful for any person to operate or permit to be operated in any house or place, and subsequently allows the city to cite the property owner for prostitution, gambling, illegal sale or use of intoxicating liquor or controlled substances, and any other illegal activity.
• Noise
This code amendment proposes the inclusion of motor vehicles. Currently, the ordinance only references radios, TVs, phonographs, musical instruments, or music of any type.
• Exhibition driving
This code amendment proposes updating the Uniform Traffic Code to add a new civil infraction regarding exhibition driving, which is defined in the proposed amendment by the following acts: rapid acceleration; squealing, peeling or burning of tires; swaying of the motor vehicle from side-to-side, more commonly referred to as “fishtailing”; racing or running of the engine of a motor vehicle at such speed to cause excessive or unusual noise; unnecessary and excessive changing of lanes; and emission of any unreasonably loud, raucous, disturbing, or unnecessary noise from the engine or exhaust system of any motor vehicle.
• Marijuana odor
This proposed new ordinance would require odor mitigation for cultivators and users of marihuana. An odor is objectionable if either of the following conditions are present: odor is detectable in the ambient air is greater than a 7/1 dilution threshold for two samples or observations not less than 15 minutes apart within a one-hour period measured by a field olfactometer device beyond the boundaries of the property; the city receives three or more formal complaints from individuals or entities within a 24-hour period and the complaints are related to a single odor source. Formal complaints filed by members of the same household will be considered one complaint.
Since council’s meeting on Tuesday was canceled due to the ice storm, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said discussion on the proposals likely will be held at council’s next regularly scheduled meeting on March 7, although he added that it’s possible things could change between now and then.
