CADILLAC — An Oregon man faced a methamphetamine-related offense and a lengthy potential prison sentence during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Jesse Ortega III, 41, of Nyssa, Oregon, was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 9 in Haring Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, Ortega III faces up to a life sentence.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Ortega III is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $100,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference is scheduled on July 18.
