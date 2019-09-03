Organizations look to support moms in their breastfeeding journeys

REED CITY — Everyone’s journey with breastfeeding is a little different but the important thing is keeping the support going for current and soon-to-be mothers.
Organizations like Spectrum Health, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Central Michigan District Health Department are working to spread awareness and get more mothers comfortable in their journey with breastfeeding.
According to the MDHHS, around 77% of Michigan mothers start off breastfeeding but that number drops to around 55% once a child reaches 6 months old and further drops to around 34% by 1 year old.
“Breastfeeding, even for a short amount of time, can have a significant positive impact on the health of mothers and babies,‘ MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said in a press release. “But balancing work, school, family, life and breastfeeding takes commitment and a supportive community. Michigan is dedicated to expanding public understanding of the critical impact breastfeeding has on improving the health of infants and mothers.‘
While the percentages drop as babies get older, Big Rapids Hospital prenatal teacher Katelynn Hergett says this is normal.
“This is probably on the more normal side of things,‘ she said. “As moms go back to work, they usually find it easier to switch to formula and stop breast feeding.‘
As far as a timeline goes, Hergett said there is no right or wrong answer to how long a mom decides to breastfeed but does recommend her moms try to make it to the six-month mark.
“It is a such an important bonding experience and it helps baby get off to the right start in life,‘ she said. “Any amount of breastfeeding is good, but at least six months is the recommended time going up to a year with the introduction of food.‘
Though considered normal, Hergett said she would like to see that starting 77% much higher but is not sure of the reality of that.
“Of course I would like to see that number higher,‘ she said. “But how much higher can we get with support systems and classes, I am not sure. We would like to see that 77% at 100% but I do not think that is realistically possible with societal outlooks and other factors.‘
The biggest concern for breastfeeding mothers, Hergett said, is finding a support system outside of the classes.
“It really comes down to a societal issue,‘ she said. “Mothers need that support outside of the home and a big drop in breastfeeding moms comes from not having that. It is also important to change the idea of breastfeeding being inappropriate. It shouldn’t be seen as something that is inappropriate. Having that public support and a place for mothers to pump and breastfeed comfortably is so important.‘
Providing a support system is what makes classes like those offered at Big Rapids Hospital every other month and, now, at Reed City Area District Library through MDHD every third Wednesday of each month so important.
“People don’t know how important these types of classes are,‘ said Hergett. “Though breastfeeding is something that comes naturally to most mothers and babies, it can be a struggle and you lose confidence in your abilities when you struggle.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.