Organizer concerned NASF cancellation could hurt weekend fishing tournament attendance

CADILLAC — With $7,000 worth of prizes to give away, Steve Knaisel is hoping more people plan to attend this weekend’s fishing tournament than have so far registered.
Knaisel, owner of Pilgrim Village Resort and Fishing Shop, said so far he’s received around 30 notifications from people who plan to attend the fishing competition on Saturday. Normally, Knaisel would have a much better idea how many people will be attending the tournament this close to the weekend it will be held. During past years, 500-800 people attended.
When news began to spread that the North American Snow Festival would not be held this year, Knaisel said a lot of people canceled their plans to participate in the fishing tournament, mistakenly thinking it also was canceled. Although the fishing tournament was part of the NASF, Knaisel said it was not affected by the decision to no longer host the annual festival.
In previous years, Knaisel said most of the attendees let him know a couple days before the event they were planning to participate but he’s starting to get worried that the NASF news could hurt attendance.
The cost to enter the tournament is $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 17. To enter the fishing contest, you must pre-register at Pilgrim Village Fishing Shop prior to fishing.
Fish must be caught in Lake Cadillac or Lake Mitchell on Feb. 1 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Measuring begins at 2 p.m. and promptly ends at 3:30 p.m. Prizes, drawings and show begin at 3:30 p.m. in the Cadillac Junior High Cafeteria.
Big prizes will be given away for best catch in five categories: pike, walleye, perch, bluegill and crappie. Knaisel said after those prizes are given away, they will start drawing tickets to give the remaining prizes away; he said it’s possible every participant could walk away with a prize ranging from fishing gear and shanties to saws and hardware equipment.
For more information, call (231) 775-5412.
