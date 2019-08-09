Organizer preparing for disabled vet, first responder pheasant hunt

MARION — Chuck Connell is gearing up for another pheasant hunt this September for disabled veterans and first responders at his preserve near Marion.
This year the hunt will be held Sept. 27-30, and Connell said the plan is to open the event with a prayer and flag ceremony accompanied by three CH-47 Chinook helicopters.
Already, around 100 people have signed up for the free hunt and he is looking for more participants, as well as sponsors willing to help put the event together.
Chuck and Joan Connell offered the pheasant hunt for disabled veterans on their property for the first 10 years of the event, but in 2016, they expanded it to include those in law enforcement as well as first responders and firefighters.
“From the beginning, we just wanted to show our support for what these veterans have done in service to our country, and we’ve expanded that for law enforcement officers and first responders because we wanted to express our appreciation for their service as well," said Connell. “It’s a small way of saying thank you to people who deserve it."
Last year, Connell said around 300 veterans and first responders took part in the four-day event, hunting 1,300 pheasants; he expects even more participants this year.
In addition to providing the pheasants and hunting dogs, they also serve meals to the participants.
Connell said for every $70 sponsorship, a hunter will receive five birds, all-day lunch buffet and guides with some great dogs.
For sponsorship and sign-up information, go to veteranshunt.org or www.preservehunt.com, email childrenscharters@gmail.com, or call (231) 743-6483.
Sponsors can mail a monetary donation to TAWAHP, 20434 60th Ave., Marion MI 49665.
The Tails-A-Waggin’ preserve is located on a 200-acre parcel four miles south of the Missaukee County line and two miles west of Marion at 18319 50th Ave. The preserve has woody areas but has been modified to accommodate motorized carts for the veterans who need them.
