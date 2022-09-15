Organizers able to start Cadillac Beer Fest from scratch this year thanks to $5K donation

CADILLAC — A chance encounter at a local restaurant led to the rebirth of a popular annual festival that has been canceled the last couple of years due to the pandemic.
Cadillac Beer Festival Co-Chair Mike Filkins said they basically had to restart the festival from scratch this year after the dissolution of the Downtown Cadillac Association, which helped to fund and organize the event each year.
Filkins and other organizers were discussing how to pay for the festival moving forward when Mary Jane Dewey-Canfield, who was seated at a table nearby, overheard them and immediately offered to do what she could to help, donating $5,000 on behalf of herself and her business, Mortgage 1.
“We need to bring something fun back to the community,” Dewey-Canfield said. “Especially after everyone being cooped up for so long ... and Cadillac is our home town and community — therefore we feel it’s important to give back.”
Filkins said the donation was just what they needed get the ball rolling again on the event; soon, a number of other businesses in the area had followed Dewey-Canfield’s lead and made their own donations.
“Our sponsors are why we’ve been successful,” said Filkins, who is part of a group of volunteers who took over the event following the dissolution of the DCA. “They grabbed the bull by the horns and made this happen.”
This year’s festival is slated to be held Saturday, Sept. 24, and while the situation behind the scenes has changed a lot, the event itself is almost completely unchanged from past years.
Filkins said this is on purpose, as they wanted to bring back an event that people would recognize and be comfortable with.
Established in 2010, the Cadillac Beer Festival is held in the Cadillac City Park and brings together some of Michigan’s top craft beer, mead, cider and spirits vendors. In addition, festival attendees are treated to live music from multiple bands and can enjoy yard games and a variety of food items onsite from several vendors.
While it’s hard to predict how well an event will do, Filkins said they’re encouraged by advance ticket sales that are on par with previous years’ events, along with the recent turnout at nearby summer festivals, including the Summer Bash at the Lake Cadillac Resort, which drew around 1,500 people in late August.
An ID checker for nine years before taking on the role as beer festival co-chair, Filkins said he can attest to how far away people travel in order to attend the event; he believes that part of its appeal is the setting — outside in a park, next to a lake.
“I think that really makes our festival stand out,” Filkins said.
Excitement over the return of the event also is apparent in volunteer levels: Filkins said almost all of their early volunteer hours are filled up, although they’re still looking for people to serve beverages during the 6 to 10 p.m. slot, as well as be on the Sunday morning cleanup crew. Volunteers are given a special T-shirt, beer glass and a 50% ticket discount.
New to this year’s festival is a “designated driver ticket,” which is sold at a discount (for $10) to people who do not intend to consume alcoholic beverages.
Beer Geek Early Entry tickets cost $65 pre-sale and $75 at the door. This package includes admission starting at 2 p.m., along with a T-shirt and 10 additional tasting tickets.
General admission tickets cost $29 for pre-sale, and $35 at the door. This package includes admission starting at 3 p.m. and five, 6-ounce pours.
Musical performers at this year’s festival will be Emilee Petersmark, the Charlie Millard Band, and Melophobix.
For more information, to buy tickets and to sign up to volunteer, go to cadillaccraftbeerfest.com.
