Organizers cancel Cadillac Freedom Fest, fireworks due to lack of volunteers

CADILLAC — The final straw for Cadillac Freedom Festival organizers was the response they received when they posted a message on social media in March asking for volunteers to help put together this year’s event.
The wording of the message made it clear how urgent the situation was:
“Because of the lack of support/volunteers we are at the point of not having fireworks in Cadillac this year,” the message states. “Now is the time to contract with fireworks providers and we have 0 dollars to make that commitment. This is our last call for community support. ARE YOU WILLING TO STEP UP AND SUPPORT???”
Despite its dire tone, the message failed to elicit much of a response.
“We got one reply,” said Derek Anderson, who has been involved with the festival for the last 10 years. “I don’t know if people don’t realize it takes volunteers to put this together. It’s too much for four people.”
For the last few years, Anderson said it’s basically been himself and three others who’ve done the lion’s share of work putting the event on.
Difficulty finding volunteers for last year’s event factored into their decision to cancel the 2021 festival, although they still had money left over from the 2020 event (which was canceled due to COVID-19 uncertainties) to pay for fireworks.
“The board decided after last year’s fireworks that unless we can put a group together to organize these events, we’re not going to do it,” Anderson said.
“It’s so time-consuming putting this together ... from January to July, it takes up pretty much all your free time. At this point in my life, I need to do something else.”
When Anderson initially became involved in organizing the fireworks over Lake Cadillac, he said the idea was to make the display much larger and more impressive than it had been. To do this, Freedom Festival organizers spent a lot more on fireworks than their predecessors — around $10,000 each year as opposed to $2,000, Anderson said.
While about half of the fireworks cost is paid for through donations from businesses and the community, the other half is covered by revenues generated at the festival, through vendor fees, ticket sales and event proceeds.
To put on the event comfortably — without volunteers taking on too many duties at a time — it takes 10-12 people. Anderson said the last time they had anywhere close to that was in 2018.
Anderson said he truly enjoyed being a part of the Cadillac Freedom Festival, and his hope is that someone else will take up the mantle so the city will have some sort of Independence Day celebration moving forward.
“I would help with the transition on that, too,” Anderson said.
In the event that someone else decides they want to put something together, Anderson said they are free to reach out to him via the message function on the Cadillac Freedom Festival Facebook page.
