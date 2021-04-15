Organizers cancel this year's Cadillac Freedom Festival

CADILLAC — Organizers have made the decision to cancel this year's Cadillac Freedom Festival due to rising COVID-19 case numbers and uncertainty about the level of restrictions that will be in place come July.
Derek Anderson, one of the event organizers, said last year they held out hope they'd be able to hold the Independence Day celebration and waited as long as they could before finally calling it off.
"Last year, nobody knew how long this was going to last," Anderson said. "But with the continued level of outbreaks so far this year, it doesn't make sense to organize something that's not going to happen."
Putting together the annual festival means wrangling a number of moving pieces, including fundraising activities, obtaining permits, booking entertainment and many other aspects — all for naught if they end up not being able to hold the event.
Similarly, Anderson said booking a fireworks show over Lake Cadillac is something they have to commit to several months in advance. Last year, he said they lost a $2,500 deposit they had sent to the fireworks company ahead of the event.
Anderson said while they've decided to cancel the festival, they're still in the process of determining whether or not they'll attempt to have fireworks, although that prospect doesn't look promising at this time.
"Whatever the current level of outdoor gathering restrictions are right now, we can't meet them for having fireworks," Anderson said. "I don't see them being lifted in time to make something like this happen."
Despite refunding a number of sponsor and individual donations toward last year's fireworks, Anderson said they still have enough left over to fund another display.
Anderson said the Freedom Festival board will be meeting sometime this week to make a final decision on the fireworks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.