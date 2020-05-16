Organizers cancel this year's LeRoy Razzasque Days, cite safety concerns

LEROY — LeRoy's distinctively-named summer festival is the latest to be canceled amid concerns about the coronavirus.
According to statement on the website and Facebook page for LeRoy Razzasque Days, the festival will not be held this year but organizers intend to bring it back next year.
"The LeRoy Razzasque Days Committee has made the unfortunate decision to cancel the 2020 annual LeRoy Razzasque Days Festival," reads the statement. "We know this event is very popular and provides much needed tourism dollars to our organization and the area businesses, but the safety of our community and our volunteers is paramount amid the current Covid-19 pandemic. We look forward to seeing you at the 2021 LeRoy Razzasque Days Festival on July 9-10, 2021!!"
The Cadillac News left multiple messages with members of the LeRoy Razzasque Days Committee for further information on the decision to cancel this year's event but did not hear anything back by press time.
LeRoy Razzasque Days has often been described as a "homecoming celebration," of sorts. Past events have featured a parade, car show, Bucket Brigade, arm wrestling tournament, live music and more.
