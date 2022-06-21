Organizers gear up for return of the Cadillac Craft Beer Fest on Sept. 24

CADILLAC — Organizers of the Cadillac Craft Beer Festival are sticking to the basics as they prepare to bring the event back after a two-year hiatus.
“We’re not going to do anything crazy different,” said organizer Lindsey Westdorp. “Just getting back on track and getting an event under our belt.”
The popular annual festival held in the Cadillac City Park was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Westdorp said the ultimate fear was that they’d go through all the work of preparing for the festival, only to be told at the last minute it couldn’t be held.
“We feel like the rug won’t be pulled out from under us this year,” Westdorp said.
This year’s festival is slated to be held Sept. 24 and will include three live bands — Emilee Petersmark, the Charlie Millard Band and Melophobix — multiple food trucks, yard games and, of course, craft beers from a number of brewers.
Westdorp said they hope to announce which brewers will be on hand at the festival very soon, and will be putting tickets up for sale in July.
One of the only major differences in this year’s festival compared to previous years is the existence of the Cadillac Social District, which has nothing to do with the beer festival.
To be clear, Westdorp said despite the fact that people with Social District cups are allowed to go anywhere within the district, they will not be permitted to bring them into the festival and alternatively, drinks served within the festival will not be permitted to be taken outside its boundaries.
Westdorp said in July they will begin reaching out to volunteers to help serve drinks and perform other duties during the festival. She said she doesn’t anticipate they’ll have a lot of trouble finding willing volunteers, considering how popular the event was in the past. She added that they’ll probably have fewer brewers for the first year back, so they won’t need the same number of volunteers as they did in previous years.
“If we get 100 volunteers, I’ll be thrilled,” Westdorp said.
Craft Beer Festival co-chair Mike Filkins said during a recent Cadillac City Council meeting that they’re trying to make the first year back “comfortable” and something “people are used to,” although he added that the entrance to the event will be moved underneath the archway of the Cadillac City Park, to allow for “better selfies.”
One other minor change Filkins mentioned is that they’ll be sending people out into the line to check IDs and collect tickets in an effort to speed up the process of getting people into the festival.
Keep reading the Cadillac News for details about the event as they get ironed out in the next couple of months.
