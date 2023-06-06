Organizers of annual pickleball tournament say interest in the sport exploding

CADILLAC — Within a handful of years, organizers of an annual pickleball tournament at The Wex say they’ve seen interest in the sport continue to grow, with no signs of slowing down.
Sharina Husted remembers the first time she played pickleball, when three older men invited her to join them when they saw her walking around the track at the YMCA.
Pickleball resembles tennis but played with smaller paddles on a smaller court.
Although at first she didn’t know how to play, Husted said it didn’t take long to pick up on the basics.
“Every shot has a purpose,” Husted said. “There’s a ton of strategy ... it’s a deep hole that doesn’t ever end. There’s an addictive element to it. You end up loving the sport.”
Husted said pickleball can be played by virtually anyone, regardless of age, physical condition or skill level. The accessibility of the sport is one of the reasons she thinks it has exploded in popularity throughout the U.S and also right here in Cadillac.
One of the first people to introduce pickleball to the Cadillac area is 80-year-old Dwight Diehm, who taught the sport on his backyard court and still plays today.
Diehm eventually would help form the Cadillac Pickleball Club, which four years ago hosted its first tournament — the brainchild of Husted, who by that time had joined the club.
Fellow club member Andy VanAlst reached out to The Wex to find out if they could use the facility. Since then, the Cadillac Pickleball Club has been practicing every week at The Wex, in addition to holding tournaments there every year.
“Big thank you to the Wex and Andrew and Liz Nordman for being the home to our Cadillac Pickleball Club,” Husted said.
Van Alst said one of the most appealing aspects of the sport for him is how social it is.
“It’s always a fun group of people,” Van Alst said. “It has evolved into a civic kind of thing at the civic center.”
Even the tournament, which by its nature is supposed to be competitive, is pretty laid back, Van Alst said.
Eight courts are set up with eight players per court in a round-robin style rotation. Players are teamed up based on skill level and compete against other teams at a similar skill level.
The first year of the tournament, Van Alst said a handful of people showed up but it didn’t take long for all eight courts to fill up.
“You should sign up early,” Van Alst suggested to those with an interest in playing in the tournament, which will be held July 15.
Although many spots have already been filled, Husted said there still are a few left up for grabs. She said she imagines that the tournament could be expanded next year to match the growing interest in the sport.
For more information about the tournament, email sharinahusted@gmail.com.
