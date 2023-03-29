CADILLAC — According to the calendar, spring is officially here, which means that it won’t be long until farmers markets begin opening up throughout the area.
The Cadillac Farmers Market is no exception, and organizers say this year is shaping up to be their biggest yet.
The market will be open every Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting on June 13 and lasting through the summer and early fall, ending Oct. 31.
Market Manager Mary Galvanek said at least 30 vendors will be set up every Tuesday, and 60 every Friday, offering a variety of fresh produce, bakery items, merchandise, artwork and other wares.
In addition, Chico’s Taco House, Cornerstone Coffee and Betty’s Little Brats will be selling items from food trucks during market days.
On select days, Galvanek said they’ll be partnering with MSU Extension and the local 4-H club to host events for kids. They’ll also be providing information and hosting demonstrations on topics such as food canning and preservation, baking sourdough bread and crop growing, to name a few.
One of the initiatives that Galvanek said they’re hoping to expand this year is participation in Senior Fresh, Project Fresh and EBT programming. Galvanek said these programs connect residents with local sources of food, which is a mission she and other Cadillac Farmers Market organizers feel strongly about. Last year, Galvanek said they helped to facilitate around $10,000 in purchases from local vendors through these programs.
“We’re hoping to blow that out of the water this year,” Galvanek said.
On Tuesdays, Galvanek said she’ll lead a storytime for kids, with all the stories revolving around agricultural topics.
Returning to provide live music during market days will be Cadillac musician Bill Barnett.
Galvanek said they’ll also be offering free booth space to community-based organizations and young entrepreneurs.
The Cadillac Farmers Market will be held in the Market at Cadillac Commons.
Anyone with questions or who is interested in signing up to be a vendor should email cadillacmarketmaster@gmail.com or call (231) 920-2971.
For more information on the Cadillac Farmers Market, check them out on Facebook and other social media platforms, or go cadillacfarmersmarket.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.