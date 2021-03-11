Organizers of Mesick Jeep Blessing planning to go ahead with this year's event

MESICK — Holding out hope that the state will further relax gathering restrictions before the beginning of May, the organizers of the annual Mesick Jeep Blessing are going ahead with the event, which will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.
Starting out as a handful of Jeep enthusiasts who would take to the trails outside Mesick following a short prayer at a local church, the Jeep Blessing has grown into one of Northern Michigan’s largest events, drawing thousands of people and off-road vehicles to the corner of North M-37 and M-115 every spring.
Last year, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, event founder Deb Stafford and other organizers made the decision to not hold the event; instead they shared a video of the blessing on their website and social media channels.
“We looked at all possibilities not only to keep the public safe and the financial burdens you are experiencing right now,‘ Stafford wrote on the Jeep Blessing Facebook page at the time, “to keep within the mandates being imposed on our society right now, and to the major fact it is a financial risk for future Jeep Blessings the board agreed we did not want.‘
Even if they were permitted to hold the event, Stafford said attendance surely would have suffered.
“Nobody is going to be doing anything,‘ Stafford told the Cadillac News at the time. “We had to play it safe. Who would have thought we’d be in this situation right now?‘
With case numbers stabilizing and a number of vaccines now circulating through the population, Stafford said they’re planning to hold the event this year on Saturday, May 1.
“I think we should have a really good turnout,‘ Stafford said. “The community wants this ... to lift spirts and morale ... and the local economy needs it, too.‘
Stafford said they probably will put up signs asking people to social distance themselves if possible but she added they won’t be able to closely enforce such a mandate, given the number of people who turn out for the blessing each year.
As part of the blessing, four obstacle courses and a mud pit will be set up for those who are interested in riding. Cost to enter a vehicle into an obstacle course is $20. Vehicles do not have to be jeeps in order to enter them into a course.
All proceeds from the event go to charities.
Stafford said they donated thousands in proceeds from previous year’s Jeep Blessing to a number of non-profit organizations, including the Cadillac Senior Center, Vets Serving Vets, Downs Syndrome Association of West Michigan, Project Christmas, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, among others.
Cost to attend the event as a spectator is $5 per person 16 years old and up. Cost for those under 16 is free.
For more information, search for the Jeep Blessing on Facebook or go to their website, at cadillacjeepers.com.
Blessing Itinerary (all times are tentative and subject to change as the event draws near):
• 8 a.m. — Gates open
• 9 to 11 a.m. — Praise bands
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Vendor’s areas open
• 11 a.m. to noon — National Anthem
• Noon to 4 p.m. — Children’s bounce house and/or games
• Noon to 4:30 p.m. — Off-road courses. Stocker course; where you can test out you and your Jeep’s abilities with a stock four-wheel drive. Intermediate course; where you can put your Jeep to the test legally (tread lightly rules don’t apply). Chad Ville; (35 and Prime; tires, front and rear lockers, and winch required, broken parts left behind optional.) Mud bog.
• 4:30 p.m. — Prize Giveaways
