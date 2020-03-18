MANTON — Buried beneath the attention-grabbing headlines portending unprecedented doom and uncertainty on a global scale, good things still happen in the world, including right here in Northern Michigan.
Recently, Michigan lawmakers voted to restore funding to programming grants throughout the state; the grants include a $200,000 award toward the construction of a new library in Manton.
This allocation brought the total amount collected for the library's construction to around $500,000, which was the amount needed to begin construction.
Organizers have been raising funds through a variety of means over the last two years to secure the resources needed to build the structure.
Manton’s library currently is operated out of a 100-year-old building that used to be a house; it is cramped and in dire need of repairs and upgrades.
Manton Library Steering Committee chairperson Linda Kimbel said the support shown by the community as they've moved forward with their plan has been "unbelievable." A number of individuals and organizations have made large donations to the project and they've also sold numerous bricks (engraved with the purchasers' names) that will be used in the construction of the building.
The plan is to build the library on vacant, city-owned property across the street from the Shell gas station. Once finished, Kimbel said the library will be owned by the city of Manton.
Although their plans moving forward are tentative at this time, Kimbel said if there are any funds left over after they build the library, she'd like them placed in an account and used for ongoing maintenance of the structure.
"We want to make sure we don't create a burden for the city," Kimbel said.
Now that the fundraising goal has seemingly been met (more on that later), Kimbel said their first steps will be to finalize the structural and mechanical plans for the building, then bid out these jobs, in addition to the electrical work.
Although initial architectural plans were drawn up for the structure some time ago, Kimbel said feedback from librarians prompted them to make some adjustments to the interior and exterior to give the library a more "small-town" feel.
The facility is expected to be around three times the size of the old library, with space for several rows of books, a computer lab, children’s area, teen room, genealogy research room, a general meeting room, two private rooms for tutoring, three bathrooms, and a staff break room.
Contractors throughout the area, including the general contractor, have said they would donate their talents to building the library free of charge — professional expertise that would have cost around $150,000, Kimbel said.
Once their building permit has been filed and approved, they will be able to start foundation work at the site. If everything goes smoothly, Kimbel said they'd like to begin construction sometime in April and be open for visitors by the end of the year.
"A lot of that depends on the availability of (construction crews)," Kimbel said.
State Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, said the $200,000 allocation deal was basically set in stone as of last week but still needed approval from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before it is finalized.
With all the confusion surrounding the discovery of COVID-19 in Michigan, however, Hoitenga said she was unsure if the funding would be reallocated for some other purpose.
Keep reading the Cadillac News for updates as they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.