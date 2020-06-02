Organizers plan 'March for Criminal Justice Reform' this Saturday in Cadillac

CADILLAC — Standing in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests across the country, organizers in Cadillac plan to hold a "March for Criminal Justice Reform" this Saturday at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion from 1 to 3 p.m.
"The overall goal for this march is to get commitments from our elected officials to change the conversation around public safety," reads a statement on the event's Facebook page. "We expect to receive statements from the Cadillac Police and City Officials in response to the recent protests and riots across the country ... Bring a sign! Bring your voice! Invite your friends!"
Demonstrations have occurred in a number of U.S. cities since an unarmed black man was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota last week.
The organizer of the event, who chose not to give a statement to the press, wrote that the rally is intended to be peaceful.
"There will be testimonials, a brief moment of silence, and then a march through Cadillac that will ultimately end back at the pavilion," the event page reads. "We will be standing for our brothers and sisters across this country whose voices need desperately to be heard. If we riot, the chaos will drown out the message."
Cadillac City Council member Tiyi Schippers has been in contact with the event organizer, offering guidance on how to effectively convey the message without contributing to tensions or provoking violence.
"The last thing we want to do is be inflammatory or freak people out," Schippers said. "We're not saying that we have a police brutality problem in Cadillac. We might be able to set an example ... we might have some solutions here."
Schippers said her idea was to organize a rally that is more like what they've done in Flint, where police are an active part of the demonstration rather than a force that opposes it.
"Police shouldn't all be painted with the same brush," Schippers said. "But they have a responsibility to stand up for justice."
Being a member of the city council, Schippers reached out to the police department and other city officials and asked if they'd say something in regard to the necessity for criminal justice reform.
While some people have expressed concern that a rally here in Cadillac might attract outsiders interested in inciting violence or destroying property, Schippers said she doesn't think this community would tolerate that sort of behavior.
"I don't believe that is who we are here in Cadillac," Schippers said.
Event organizers ask that participants bring masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus and comply with social distancing guidelines.
The demonstration will begin at 1 p.m.; at 1:30 p.m., there will be speeches and testimonials from elected officials and public safety officers; at 2 p.m., the march begins and at 3 p.m. it will end; at 3:30 p.m., there will be open dialogue and community conversation.
For more information, look up "Cadillac, Michigan: March For Criminal Justice Reform" on Facebook.
