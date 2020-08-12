MANTON — A 100th anniversary just wouldn't feel right if it was missing a year.
That's the possibility that organizers of this year's Manton Harvest Festival are trying to avoid as they enter the 96th year of the event.
"We'll be celebrating 100 years of the Harvest Festival in a few years," Manton Mayor Sam Cronkhite said. "We don't want to miss a year ... but also not at the expense of community safety."
Cronkhite said he's heard concerns from some people about the event being held this year after 16 cases of COVID-19 were tied to a group of campers from around the state that visited the Manton area in July.
"There are some people who are nervous about that," Cronkhite said. "Everybody has there own side of this, and I understand that."
Many events this summer have been canceled as a result of concerns about whether or not they could be held safely and within the parameters of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order.
Such events include the Lake City Greatest Fourth in the North, Cadillac Freedom Festival, Buckley Old Engine Show, Mesick Jeep Blessing, Mesick Mushroom Festival, LeRoy Razzasque Days, Hoxeyville Music Festival, and Manton Truck Show, to name a few.
Held every Labor Day weekend since 1924, the Manton Harvest Festival is a free event featuring live music, a parade, car show and lumberjack competition over the course of four days.
One of the event's organizers, Mike Moffit, said that as of right now, they're still planning on going ahead with the festival.
"We've been in touch with the health department," Moffit said. "We'll be following the health department and (Centers For Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines. As long as the (capacity) restrictions for outdoor gatherings don't change, we'll be good to go."
Moffit said one of the performers they had booked for the festival, former Voice contestant Ryan Whyte Maloney, had to cancel because of quarantine requirements that would have prevented him from playing a show days after returning from Michigan.
While they're in the process of finding a replacement for Maloney, Moffit said the only other major changes in this year's festival resulting from COVID-19 have to do with preventing community spread of the virus.
Those measures include not throwing out candy from floats during the parade and placing signs that remind people to practice social distancing and other precautions.
Since everyone has their own opinions about whether or not it's a good idea to go ahead with annual community events during a pandemic, Moffit said it's been very tough making a decision one way or the other, since no matter what decision is made, someone will inevitably be upset.
Comments on Cadillac News story promos on Facebook related to past festivals illustrate just how strongly people feel on both sides of the issue.
"Seriously?! Let the people make their own decision as to what they want to do!" someone commented on a story in June about the Cadillac Freedom Festival's cancelation. "If people don't want to go out then they don't have to. Nothing says you have to go out and about and enjoy Independence Day celebrations." Several weeks previously, in response to a post about the Freedom Festival planning to go ahead as normal, someone compared the decision to a World War I parade held in Philidelphia that led to thousands of people contracting the deadly Spanish flu. "We don't need more cases of COVID," someone else said. "and we certainly don't need more deaths ... This is the worst possible thing to do."
District Health Department No. 10 public information officer Jeannine Taylor said they regularly receive calls from people who are concerned about large events happening in the area.
"It's about 50/50," Taylor said. "Half of the people we hear from are over it, they feel that we're all adults and can make our own decisions. The other half are very fearful that people won't follow social distancing guidelines, making large events an opportunity to spread the virus easily."
Taylor said that the health department consults with organizers about how to safely go ahead with their events but they don't micromanage every decision they make.
"We do not approve or disapprove COVID-19 response plans," said Tom Reichard, environmental health director for DHD No. 10. "When we become aware of a community event, we contact the organizers and have a discussion of how they may continue with the event while complying with the governor's executive orders. We provide advice and guidance. If it becomes obvious that the event cannot be managed without major violations of the executive orders, we may issue closure orders under the Michigan Public Health Code. We make every effort to work with the event organizers while preserving our attempts to slow the spread of the virus."
In terms of the Manton Harvest Festival, Reichard said, "while progress has been made with increased signage, discontinuing some activities and providing hand sanitizers, there is still a concern with restricting the number of people to attend at any one time (250 people for the event and 500 for the musical concert) and for social distancing during the parade."
Cronkhite said the majority of people that attend the Manton Harvest Festival are locals, so he doesn't think staying under the capacity limitations will be an issue.
Moffit agreed, saying that even on their busiest days last year, they'd be lucky to draw 250 people.
Since many businesses have been hit hard by the statewide shutdown in the spring, Moffit said they're relying this year primarily on donations from the community to put on the festival.
So far, Moffit said they're about halfway to their $20,000 goal.
"We've done a pretty good job so far and we still have another month to go," Moffit said.
Jars have been set out at a number of businesses in Manton asking for donations toward the festival, including at the Manton Mini Mart, Bostick’s Drugstore, Larson’s Floral, Three Oh Eight, and Cast Iron Kitchen.
In addition, there will be spaghetti dinner fundraisers on Aug. 16, Aug. 23, and Aug. 30 at the Cast Iron Kitchen from 4 to 7 p.m. to raise money for the festival.
For more information, look up Manton Area Harvest Festival on Facebook.
