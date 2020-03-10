Orphan bear cubs have second chance at living wild

The fate of an orphaned bear cub was not good 16 years ago.
The Department of Natural Resources would often find themselves in possession of orphan cubs after their mothers were hit on the road or killed from poaching. The DNR would try to find a zoo that would accept the cubs, but this was not always successful. In cases where there was no other option, cubs would have to be euthanized. Of course, euthanizing a bear cub is not a pleasant option, but a small cub has zero chance of survival on its own in the wild.
Wildlife biologist Mark Boersen helped to start Michigan’s “Surrogate Sow Program‘ 16 years ago after recognizing the need posed by orphan black bear cubs.
“We needed a better option than what we had in the past to deal with orphan cubs,‘ Boersen said. “We decided to go out and collar a small number of females so they could be used in that scenario to place orphan cubs.‘
Orphan cubs sometimes reach the DNR in poor condition, and they have to be nursed back to health before adoption.
“Sometimes when they come to us they’re dehydrated. They might be starving a little bit if they haven’t had milk from their mother in quite a while,‘ Boersen said, “So, we can supplement their diet. We may have to hold them for a few days to build their strength.‘
The DNR also keeps the cubs in isolation during this time to prevent imprinting on humans. While the cubs recover, Boersen starts working to find a surrogate mother for them.
Sows have cubs every two years and are only amenable to adoption during the first year of that cycle. Bears can inflict a great deal of wear and tear on their tracking collars, and they need to have their collars replaced every year. Even when sows are in their second year of their cycle, the DNR makes sure that the collars are in good condition. This ensures that the DNR can locate sows once they are back in the first year of their cycle.
Dan Moran, a wildlife assistant from Houghton Lake, said that the DNR first narrows down the location of a sow to roughly a 40-acre area using an airplane. Once the general location is known, the sow’s exact location is determined using a handheld antenna.
“Dan and I come in and scout out the den site on the ground, seek landowner permissions and see what kind of a site we’re dealing with,‘ Boersen said. “Then we schedule our team a few weeks out and bring in all our sedation equipment.‘
Sedatives are administered via darts shot from a tranquilizer gun that is powered by compressed carbon dioxide. The effect of the drug lasts a few hours, and bears typically have no recollection of what happened.
“These drugs do have an amnesia type effect to them,‘ Boersen said, “so they will likely wake up and not even remember we were here. They’ll smell human scent, but with it being quiet and just them, they’ll be fine.‘
While the sow is sedated, this gives the DNR plenty of time to replace the collar, collect data, and, in some cases, introduce orphan cubs to the family.
Even when sows are in the first year of their reproductive cycle, getting them to adopt cubs can take a bit of trickery. If it is early enough in the season, the DNR can put orphan cubs directly in the sow’s den after covering the cubs with menthol cover scent. This is the easiest way to facilitate adoption and has an almost 100% success rate.
Later in the season, after the sow has already left her winter den, the adoption process can be a bit more complicated.
“It’s trickier when they’re out and about on the landscape because you’re further into the spring or early summer,‘ Boersen said. “I’ve done placement as late as early June, and after July we don’t do them.‘
The trick to these late-season adoptions is using plenty of cover scent and getting the sow to tree her cubs. Boersen said that treeing cubs is a natural instinct for sows when they feel threatened. Once the sow thinks her cubs are safe, she will run away. Boersen and his team will then run the orphan cub up the same tree. While the cubs commingle in the branches, cover scent is spread around the base of the tree.
A sow will remember what tree her cubs are in, and once she returns, the cubs typically all come down together.
“When they all come down they pull their bodies through the gel cover scent that we use and they all smell the same,‘ Boersen said.
Cover scent is important because sows identify their cubs by scent, not by sight. The sow will lick the cubs, smell them, and typically accept them all — sometimes even two orphan cubs at a time. The cubs on the other hand aren’t so picky.
“They’re not real smart yet at that age,‘ Boersen said. “They’ll see that female and say, ‘oh, there’s mom.’‘
Boersen and his team love being able to give orphan cubs a second shot at life. “The hands-on, close work to a Michigan black bear is really special,‘ Boersen said.
Over the years, the “Surrogate Sow Program‘ has helped place nearly two dozen orphan cubs with new mothers.
“We can give that bear a second chance to be a wild bear, not just in captivity for the rest of its life,‘ Boersen said. “It’s very satisfying, and I feel really privileged to do this kind of bear work.‘