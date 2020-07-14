Osceola and Wexford counties may be tied for COVID-19 cases

CADILLAC — Though Wexford County has had the most number of COVID-19 cases in the Cadillac News coverage area throughout the pandemic, that appeared to be changing Monday.
Osceola County had 44 cases on Monday according to the state's website and Central Michigan District Health Department's website. That's three more cases than the county had on Sunday and five more than the county had on Friday.
That puts Osceola County and Wexford County neck-and-neck.
While District Health Department No. 10 still listed Wexford County as having 43 cases on Monday, the state of Michigan's website said the county had 44 cases. There is sometimes a discrepency between the two sources of information due to the time of day data is accessed from the state's disease surveillance system and due to the health department's verification process.
Wexford County is the more populous of the two counties.
The U.S. Census Bureau's population estimate for Osceola County in July 2019 was 23,460; in Wexford County, it was 33,631.
Osceola County is in a different COVID-19 "region" than Wexford County. Though the counties share a border, Osceola County is grouped with the greater Grand Rapids area, while Wexford County is grouped with the Traverse City area.
The Traverse City area, which includes Wexford and Missaukee counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, is considered "medium risk." The Grand Rapids area, which includes Osceola and Lake counties in the newspaper's coverage area, is considered "high risk" for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Missaukee County had 25 cases as of Monday, while Lake County had 11 cases.
Missaukee County added a probable case on Monday, bringing the total number of probable cases in Missaukee County to 12. There are 14 in Wexford County and one in Lake County; state numbers showed five in Osceola County.
Hospitalizations remained low, though one more person has been hospitalized in Cadillac.
Munson's Cadillac Hospital is serving as one of the healthcare system's COVID-19 care centers. On Friday, there was one patient hospitalized with COVID-19; on Monday, there were two.
About 9,780 people are actively sick in Michigan. Statewide, there were 384 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 69,722 total confirmed diagnoses since the pandemic came to Michigan, with 6,075 deaths and 53,867 recoveries. However, the state defines "recovered" as "the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset." Some people may not fit neatly into that category; they may have stopped showing symptoms long before the 30-day mark, or they may still be too sick to work even if no longer contagious.
Locally, recoveries stand at 16 in Missaukee, 10 in Wexford, six in Missaukee and 16 in Osceola counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.