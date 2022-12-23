Osceola Board bids farewell to two commissioners, welcomes new faces

REED CITY — Osceola County commissioners Jill Halladay and Roger Elkins sat in on their last committee of the whole and board meetings Tuesday.
Both Halladay’s (District 1) and Elkins’ (District 5) terms came to an end this year, and as a result of the August Primary election, they were voted out of their respective seats.
After serving as a commissioner for about 10 years, Halladay said she’s a little bit sad to go, but plans to stay involved with the county in other ways. She may be sitting on the parks committee in the new year.
“I like the stuff we’ve been doing,” she said. “And I’m happy, but I’ll be sad, too.”
Osceola County and its board of commissioners underwent more changes than Halladay can count in the near decade she spent representing Lincoln Township, LeRoy and south and east Richmond Township. But one she’s most proud to have had a hand in is the establishment of Emergency Medical Services in Marion.
Commissioners have come and gone with each passing election, but no matter who sat alongside her on the board, Halladay said they always worked together to do what’s best for the community.
Elkins was faced with an unusual circumstance this past election season. Due to redistricting by the state, he and fellow commissioner James Custer were forced to go head-to-head for the District 5 seat.
In addition to serving as a county commissioner, Elkins has sat on the Evart City Council as both a general council member and as mayor. He said public service is something he’s always enjoyed and encouraged in others, and he’ll continue to do so.
Like Halladay, Elkins said he’s very pleased with the progress that’s been made in the county’s EMS department, and he’s thankful for the opportunity to take part in establishing services in Marion and Tustin.
To leave the board after 12 years will be a great change to Elkins’ routine. The reality hasn’t quite set in, he said, but he’s certain that once the second Tuesday in January rolls around, he’ll have to remind himself that there’s no need to report to 602 W Upton Ave. that morning.
District 2 Commissioner and Board Chairperson Mark Gregory presented Halladay and Elkins with Certificates of Recognition for their service to the county.
Starting in January, Gregory Gydesen and Scott Stieg will take over as District 1 and District 6 commissioners, respectively. The pair recently attended their required commissioner training in Grayling, where they learned the basics of serving on a county board and had the opportunity to network with other newly-elected officials from around the state.
Gydesen hopes to be able to contribute positively to the community during his term and said his focus will be trying to establish and maintain a balanced budget.
Stieg believes that statewide and national change begin with local government, and considering the current state of the world, he felt it was time to get involved and make a difference in his community.
“I think everything starts in this country at the local level,” he said. “And that’s where I want to be, is trying to move everything forward in a positive way.”
Taking a head-first dive into local government can be overwhelming, and Gydesen and Stieg say it’ll take time to settle in. For that reason, neither commissioner has set any major goals just yet, but are eager to get started.
