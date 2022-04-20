Osceola Board makes approval to tackle EMS shortage

REED CITY — During a Tuesday morning Committee of the Whole meeting, Osceola County EMS Director Steve Young sought approval from the board to help alleviate EMS shortages. After reviewing current contracts, and counting a total of 29 open shifts for next month, Young is looking to make use of temporary and pool employees to fill in the gaps.
There is a provision in the current contract that covers temporary employees, but pool employee wages are not covered, which is what led Young to seek approval from the Board of Commissioners. The approval allows for county EMS to provide a package for pool employees, who would work on irregular part-time hours.
EMT-B, or basic, wages will be moved to $20 an hour, with specialists at $25 and paramedics at $35, plus $1 for critical care and qualifications. Additional temporary employees would be hired until the EMS shortage is resolved, although there is no current estimation for how long that period will be.
Young said that temp employees will work 48 hours per week with full benefits and a pay rate of $18 an hour for basics, $20 for specialists and $25 for paramedics, plus another dollar for critical care.
The intention of the contract change would be to fill in open shifts, but Young is also anticipating that some temps may eventually become full time.
“What this can help us do is, we can get some good temporary employees in,” he said. “After negotiations, the goal would be, hopefully, they would roll right into the employee group.”
After a motion was made and seconded to accept the temporary and pool employee package, there was some discussion amongst the board to clarify the terms of the package. Vice Chairman David Turner confirmed with Young that the terms for temp and pool employees would not be permanent, and that once they return to full staff, the package would end.
Commissioner Timothy Michell continued discussion by asking how the temporary wages compare to contracted wages. Young explained that the current contract is set at 60 hours per week, while temporary employees would be working 48 hours per week; however, the annual pay rate stays the same for both. Hourly wages were increased for temp employees to match the annual wages of contract employees.
Chairman Mark Gregory chimed in to alert the board that a request has been sent in to the EMS Paramedics Union business agent to start negotiating a new contract. Gregory said one of the main issues with EMS employment is work hours, and an amendment to the contract could help Young to bring in more employees.
Regarding the additional issue of compensation, County Coordinator Tim Ladd pointed out the discrepancy in EMT and paramedic wages in comparison to other parts of the state. As long as Osceola EMS employees are working 60 hours per week, while other county departments are on 48 hours or fewer schedules, he said there will be a difficulty in drawing employees in.
“When you compare our current full time EMTs and paramedics working 60 hours a week, making less money than a 40 hour a week temp,” he said. “We need to balance that, and we’re trying to balance that, and this is one of those first steps ... to reduce the hours of working EMS folks as well as looking at a wage increase to get us to where we’re comparable.”
Another goal for county EMS is to have four trucks, operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Young said that will certainly take some time to reach, considering that by May 1, they’re looking at only two trucks and a large amount of shift openings. A third truck has just finished construction.
Despite the shortage, Young said his employees have yet to miss a 911 call. He said one of the advantages of working EMS in the county is a lighter call line frequency.
“South of us, they’re pushing 7,000 calls a year, and last year our call line here was 3,700,” he said. “So we’re not getting drilled into the ground, and that is a plus to get some older more experienced employees.”
At the end of the discussion period, the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the temporary and pool employee contract changes.
