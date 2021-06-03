Osceola bridge work, detour started June 1

REED CITY — The 5th Avenue Bridge reconstruction project over the west branch of the Clam River near Marion began June 1 after years of issues and traffic restrictions.
Osceola County Road Commission Manager Luke Houlton said during construction, the road will be closed with traffic detoured to the east using 22 Mile Road, Kirby Road and County Line Road. Construction is expected to take a couple of months, with all work completed by Aug. 31.
"They have June, July and August to get the project done. If they get on it and stay on it, they could be done before that, but the construction window gives them until Aug. 31," Houlton said.
The project cost is estimated to be $886,000 and will be funded in part with $799,200 from the Michigan Local Bridge program. Due to those funds, Houlton said the project is being administered through the Michigan Department of Transportation. The project will be a complete replacement of the bridge, including two concrete abutments with a side-by-side box beam and a concrete deck.
Houlton said the biggest inconvenience likely will be for the farmers on either side of the bridge.
"It might be an inconvenience for the first and second cuttings of hay, but for the most part, they were going around (the bridge) before because of the 3-ton weight limit," he said.
In 2019, the weight limit on the bridge was reduced to 3 tons after an inspection by Link Engineering Service, LLC showed the need. In essence, Houlton said that made it so only passenger vehicles could cross the bridge. Load restrictions were initially placed on the bridge in 2018 when inspection reports indicated section loss to the steel beams and sheet piling had become significant enough to warrant establishing load limits.
During fall 2019, Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac warned those who were considering violating the weight restriction after several tickets were issued regarding vehicles not following the 3-ton weight restriction on the bridge.
At the time, Badovinac said the bridge was narrowed to one lane and has been gusseted in an attempt to keep it operational. Signs also were conspicuously installed, according to Badovinac. Despite the safeguards put in place, tickets were issued to several motorists in response to overloads.
As a result, Badovinac announced in September 2019, “no consideration will be given for overweight tickets in an attempt to thwart the incidences of excessive bridge overload, and violators will be charged the full amount of fines and costs associated with an overload, irrespective of the amount or reason expressed."
