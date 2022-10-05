Osceola budget discussions won't continue until sheriff's dept. numbers are resolved

REED CITY — The Osceola County Board of Commissioners continued its effort to develop a balanced budget in a Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday, but completion of the proposal is on hold due to inaccurate numbers from the sheriff’s department.
The department’s budget has become a point of contention among members of the board and Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool after mutual confusion over the purpose of the county’s school resource officer millage.
In a special finance committee meeting held Thursday, Cool said he was under the impression that the millage would add four new deputies to department staff. However, the board believed the millage was meant to cover the cost of reallocating four current deputies as school resource officers, two of which are still completing their training.
According to two separate articles published in the Cadillac News on July 30, the original millage proposal asked for the approval of a single mill, levied for a period of four years, to fund one school resource officer per Osceola County school district. It was estimated that the millage would secure more than $797,000 in its first year.
By the end of Thursday’s meeting, the board decided that it would be including the hire of four additional deputies to its budget proposal, which, along with several other renegotiated department cuts, left the county in a $806,000 deficit. Although, that number was not entirely accurate.
When discussion of the budget came up again Tuesday, Finance Committee Chair and District 7 Commissioner Sally Momany said that she could not provide the board with an accurate deficit, because the sheriff’s department had not submitted an accurate budget, which prompted a bit of back and forth between the commissioners and other county employees.
Following Momany’s statement, County Treasurer Tonia Hartline said she and the sheriff’s department office manager re-examined the budget, made several wage adjustments and added missing revenue, leading them to a new deficit of $561,675. Momany then responded by recommending that the office of the county coordinator take over the sheriff’s department budget to ensure that it’s done accurately.
District 6 Commissioner James Custer said he supported Momany’s suggestion that County Coordinator Tim Ladd help the department with its budget, but that it should not be taken out of their control entirely. Momany replied that it isn’t her intention to keep the department out of its own budget discussion, but rather provide some oversight to avoid additional inaccuracies.
The sheriff’s department officer manager then entered the discussion by telling Momany that, had she been included in budget discussion, the errors could have been corrected at an earlier date.
To resolve the matter, Board Chairman Mark Gregory recommended that Ladd, Momany, Hartline, Cool and the sheriff’s office manager schedule a meeting designated for repairing and confirming the budget.
“I know we’ve had a lot of trouble with the sheriff’s department budget with the numbers being accurate numbers,” he said. “...so I think we need to go through that budget line by line and make sure our numbers that we’re working with are truly accurate numbers, so that way we know where we’re at with the budget.”
Prior to the offshoot discussion regarding the sheriff’s department budget, Momany had presented the board with a few more options to cut down its deficit. First, she revisited the possibility of eliminating the county animal shelter, which would add $166,000 back into the budget, but followed up by saying it’s still important that stray animals have a place to go.
“It may not be county-run,” she said. “But our public has to have a place to put those animals.”
Momany also suggested implementing a technology consortium for all departments, which would add another $100,000 back into the budget. Finally, Momany proposed increasing the county’s insurance incentive.
“If we got five more individuals that chose to take the incentive instead of insurance, we would be upwards of $75,000 out of our budget,” she said. “If we got seven, we would be looking at 125 to $140,000 in savings in benefits.”
Before moving on to additional agenda items, the board agreed that a finalized budget proposal will not be recommended until the sheriff’s department budget has been reviewed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.