Osceola Co. appeared to have new COVID-19 case

CADILLAC — Two area health departments on Thursday issued a warning about possible public COVID-19 exposure.
District Health Department No. 10 and Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department said somebody who later tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 had been to Crystal Mountain golf courses in Thompsonville the week before.
The person was at the Mountain Ridge golf course on Thursday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The person was at both the Mountain Ridge and the Betsie Valley golf courses the next day, Friday, Aug. 14, between 10 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.
The health departments say the risk of exposure is low because the person wore a mask and social-distanced.
However, if you were there, you should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the possible exposure date and keep away from family and close contacts as much as possible, according to the health departments. COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell. Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms should immediately quarantine themselves and contact a medical provider, the departments said.
“The safety of our guests, our staff, and our community is our priority. And while this exposure risk appears to be low, we won’t take chances with the health of our staff or our guests. So, we train for situations like this and adhere to wearing masks, washing and sanitizing hands frequently, and social distancing. We will continue to put safety first and will work closely with our local health departments in Manistee and Benzie counties to always be their partner and advocate for community health,‘ stated John Melcher, Chief Operating Officer for Crystal Mountain.
Osceola County appeared to break a weeks-long dry spell on Thursday.
Osceola County hadn't had any newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in August. But on Thursday, Central Michigan District Health Department showed the county ticking up from 64 to 65 cases; state data, however, did not show the 65th case.
There is sometimes a discrepancy between state and health department data but it usually resolves within a day or two.
If the case "sticks," it will be the first new case in Osceola County since July 29, according to state data.
While people are generally considered to be contagious for COVID-19 for 10 days after they are tested for the virus that causes the disease or for 10 days after their symptoms appear, that doesn't mean there is only one person in Osceola County who has the virus. Approximately 40% of people who do have the virus don't show symptoms; moreover, some people are classified as "probable" for the virus. The number of probable cases in Osceola County on Thursday was seven, according to state data.
The other three counties in the Cadillac News coverage area did not have new cases on Thursday. Wexford County was at 63 confirmed cases and 17 probable cases, with four cases in the past 10 days according to DHD No. 10's data dashboard. Lake and Missaukee County were both at 28 confirmed cases with 14 possible cases in Missaukee County and one possible case in Lake County. Missaukee County has had one case in the past 10 days and Lake County has had one.
