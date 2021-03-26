Osceola Co. lifting weight restrictions Monday

On Monday, Osceola County will lift its weight restrictions on all county roads.
Osceola County Road Commission Manager Luke Houlton issued a press release on Thursday saying his agency would be lifting the restrictions at 7 a.m. Monday.
By law, Michigan’s state and local road agencies may enact seasonal weight restrictions whenever conditions warrant. Weight restrictions are traditionally enacted each spring to minimize road damage caused by commercial vehicles during the freeze-thaw cycle of spring.
As the ground thaws, water is forced toward the surface, exerting pressure under the pavement. This causes weak spots and makes the road surface more prone to damage. The heavier the vehicle, the greater the probability of causing harm to roads.
A federal highway formula is used to determine when the weight restrictions should be put into place. It uses high and low temperatures for the upcoming 15 days. If the trend indicates a thawing cycle, the restrictions are enacted.
During the weight-restriction period, trucks traveling on “posted/restricted‘ roads must carry lighter loads. The legal load limit is reduced by 25 to 35 percent, and trucks must travel at slower speeds.
Although Osceola County will lift their restrictions Monday, Lake, Missaukee and Wexford counties will keep restrictions in place.
Lake County Road Commission stated they still had about 18 inches of frost in the ground. As a result, the restrictions likely will remain in place for a few more weeks. The Missaukee County Road Commission said they are not lifting their county's restrictions, yet. They are telling people who call about the restrictions they are looking more toward late next week or the start of the following week before restrictions could be lifted.
In Wexford County, road commission engineer/manager Karl Hanson said his agency is continuing to monitor road conditions and has not made any decision to lift the restrictions.
On March 1, Lake County put the restrictions in place, while Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties put weight restrictions in place on March 2.
