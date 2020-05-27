REED CITY — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office found the man it was looking for after he fled from police early Tuesday morning.
Wednesday morning the sheriff's office announced via its Facebook page that a tip helped police locate Daniel Bradley Lindell. He was found and apprehended at the intersection of 170th Avenue and 11 Mile Road without incident. The post also acknowledged the help from the public as the reason Lindell was found.
Tuesday morning Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams first took to social media to alert residents and ask for their assistance finding the 32-year-old. Williams said he got away from deputies in the Sunrise Lake area and was believed to be in the woods between Sunrise Lake and LeRoy.
Williams said Lindell was barefoot wearing shorts and a tank top when he fled from the police. Lindell is not known to be "dangerous," but he was believed to be on drugs, according to Williams.
Williams said the call started Tuesday as an abandoned vehicle stuck on some state land south of Sunrise Lake. Through the investigation, deputies linked the vehicle to Lindell and they eventually located him. They proceeded to give him a ride back to the vehicle when they noticed something was not right, according to Williams.
"They were in the middle of an investigation of operating under the influence of drugs and he ended up getting away," Williams said. "The best I can tell, he assaulted my police officers and they couldn't catch him."
Williams said the incident occurred at roughly 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Several K-9 units were dispatched and the Michigan State Police also assisted. Williams said K9 officers tracked Lindell to Sunrise Lake Road Tuesday, but then lost his scent.
