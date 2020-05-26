REED CITY — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is looking for help from the public locating a suspect on the lam.
Tuesday morning Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams took to social media to alert residents and ask for their assistance finding Daniel Bradley Lindell, 32. Williams said he got away from deputies in the Sunrise Lake area and is believed to be in the woods between Sunrise Lake and LeRoy.
Williams said Lindell is described as 5'11" tall, 170 pounds with a shaved head. He was barefoot wearing shorts and a tank top. Lindell is not known to be "dangerous" but he was believed to be on drugs when he fled police, according to Williams.
Williams, however, didn't specify why police contacted Lindell Tuesday morning.
Since he took off into the woods, Williams said he could be hiding in a deer blind or an unlocked car. With that in mind, police are asking residents to be aware and make sure their vehicle doors are locked.
Several K-9 units have been dispatched and the Michigan State Police also is assisting. If anyone sees a man matching that description or see Lindell they are asked to call 911.
