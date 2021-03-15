Osceola Co. Sheriff's Office seeking info regarding 'suspicious' fire

REED CITY — A hay fire reported in Osceola County's Sylvan Township is being considered suspicious, according to the Osceola County Sheriff Office.
The sheriff's office was dispatched to a River Road address in Sylvan Township for a suspicious fire on March 13. Osceola County Undersheriff Jed Avery said fire departments were dispatched at 6:35 p.m. March 13 and eventually called for police to be on the scene by 8 p.m.
Police said there were multiple fire departments on the scene trying to extinguish 50 round hay bales that caught fire. During their investigation, the Evart Fire Department deemed this fire "highly suspicious," according to police.
Evart Fire Chief Shane Helmer said because there was no electrical source, i.e. no lightning strike in the area or other means other than human for the fire to start, the fire was called suspicious. He also said the location of the hay and the fire ruled out the idea of internal heating or spontaneous combustion.
If anyone has information regarding this fire or the person or person who may have started it, call the sheriff's office at (231) 832-2288.
