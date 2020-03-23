EVART — In keeping a close eye on the developing COVID-19 pandemic, the Osceola County Commission on Aging is trying to limit exposure and keep services running.
With the number of COVID-19 cases growing in Michigan, the COA has decided to close its meal sites throughout Osceola County to continue to fight against the spread of the virus to what Director Justin Halladay said is the “most vulnerable population right now.‘
“The senior population is at risk,‘ he said. “We want to make sure they are getting what they need but that precautions are taken as needed.‘
A week ago, no services in the Osceola County area were being affected, Halladay said. However, now the COA is closing all congregate meal sites.
“We can’t prevent it 100% but we are taking some precautions, developing plans and providing training to our staff to prepare,‘ he said.
Evart, Marion, Reed City and Tustin sites will close starting Tuesday, March 17 for at least three weeks until April 6, according to a COA Facebook post. The closure may be longer depending upon the status of state-mandated closures.
Before this closure, the COA was taking other necessary precautions at the meal sites throughout Osceola County. There was additional access to hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and tissues for clients and guests to help stop the spread of the virus. Information on COVID-19 had also been posted at the meal sites and offices.
As the meal sites close, the Osceola County COA is still going to make sure its seniors get their meals. Home delivery will still be up and running and, for seniors that attend meal sites and need a meal during this time, the COA will be providing meals as a drive-thru service at each site.
Seniors can contact the COA at (231) 734-5559 to sign up for the drive-thru meals. Seniors may only sign up for a week’s need at a time.
