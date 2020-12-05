EVART — As an early Christmas gift from a local compay, the Osceola County Commission on Aging recieved $500 in gas cards to help transport seniors this winter.
The COA was contacted by Mike Schmitt from Ventra and Tim Marquard representing UAW Local No. 2270, according to a press release from COA Director Justin Halladay. They indicated that union members wanted to donate to COA and Ventra would match that amount.
"To help supplement our transportation costs the gas cards from Wesco work perfectly," Halladay wrote. "Mike said the idea came because they all wanted to give back to COA for what we do. Our services have helped many of the employees and their families. This is a perfect example of a community working together, neighbor helping neighbor."
Halladay added that this year the COA had been forced to cancel its fundraising events due the COVID-19 Pandemic.
"This donation comes when we need it the most to help off-set those lost funds," he wrote in the release. "(...) To get help and support from the community to assist with our mission is amazing. We all depend upon each other, helping our parents, grandparents, family, friends, and neighbors. Helping those who took care of us, those who we need and love."
