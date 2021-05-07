REED CITY — After 26 years with the county, Osceola County Coordinator Susan VanderPol will no longer serve in that capacity after the board of commissioners voted to not extend/renew her current contract.
Osceola County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mark Gregory said Wednesday the board voted during its meeting Tuesday not to extend VanderPol's contract and instead will let it expire on Sept. 15. He said after 26 years with the county, the board felt it was time for a change.
"Performance was not an issue and we appreciate the years Susan (VanderPol) has dedicated to Osceola County," he said.
Gregory also said COVID-19 and the ability for county employees to work remotely, issues revolving around the termination of the former Osceola County Commission on Aging Director Scott Schryer and the lawsuit brought against the county didn't play a role in the board's decision regarding VanderPol's contract extension.
VanderPol's contract extension or renewal had not been on any previous agendas, but with the decision made first by the county's committee of the whole and then by the full board, Gregory said the coordinator's position vacancy will be on upcoming agendas.
"That discussion has not occurred at the board level and will start at the personnel and administration committee. Then it will be back to the committee of the whole for direction," Gregory said. "I don't want to speak (for the entire board), but I think the intent is to replace her. That might be premature and I'm making an assumption. We will be looking at all sorts of different options."
He also said it currently is not known if the county decides to seek a replacement if it will do it or if it will seek assistance from a third-party recruiter. That will be another thing that will have to be discussed.
"I have my own thoughts, but they might not coincide with the full board's thoughts. The board makes the decision as a whole," he said.
A call was made and an email was sent to VanderPol seeking comment about the board's decision, but neither were returned.
According to the current agreement between the commissioners and VanderPol, dated April 17, 2018, it states the term of the contract is for three years. The current contract started on Sept. 15, 2018, and ends on Sept. 15, 2021. The agreement also states it can be dissolved before Sept. 15, 2021. It also states VanderPol shall be notified at least 120 days before the termination of the agreement regarding its extension or termination.
If, however, no action is taken before those 120 days, the agreement states the contract automatically renews for one year.
