Osceola County adds one new COVID case Tuesday

CADILLAC — Osceola County was the only county in the area to add a new COVID-19 case on Tuesday.
According to Central Michigan District Health Department, Osceola's total case count is now 1,704. According to District Health Department No. 10, no new cases were reported in Wexford, Missaukee or Lake counties. Their case totals held at 2,558, 1,274, and 594, respectively.
There currently are 11 active cases in Wexford County, four in Missaukee County and six in Lake County.
A case breakdown from July 10 to July 12 indicated that one case reported in Missaukee County over the weekend resulted from exposure at a "care facility." No additional information was available.
No new deaths have been reported in area counties since July 7.
Vaccine completion rates in area counties as of Tuesday were reported to be 50.29% in Wexford County, 46.98% in Missaukee County, 54.92% in Lake County, and 39.46% in Osceola County.
On Tuesday, the state reported that there had been 650 new cases reported since their last update on Friday, including 31 deaths. Over the four days (Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday), the average number of new confirmed cases was 162 per day. The deaths announced Tuesday included 27 deaths identified during a vital records review.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 896,717 confirmed cases in Michigan and 19,832 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.