SYLVAN TOWNSHIP — Since late June, Crawford Beach in Sylvan Township has been under advisory due to a high amount of E. coli.
Though testing started on June 2, high E. coli counts started coming up on June 23 after heavy rainfall washed in contaminants from the ground. The highest recorded count was on June 23 at a daily mean of 2265.57 E. coli per 100 milliliters of water, according to the Central Michigan District Health Department.
"While we cannot pinpoint the source to a leaking pipe or something of that nature," CMDHD Director of Environmental Health Steve King said, "we can say that the cause is more than likely from the runoff during the heavy rain we got just before testing on June 23. And that could have come from any number of things like cows, waterfowl or deer."
The testing comes as part of the annual CMDHD bathing beach monitoring program of public beaches in the six-county district, including Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola and Roscommon counties. This swimming season is the 19th consecutive year CMDHD will be monitoring selected public beaches.
But things are looking up for Crawford Park as the daily mean levels have continued to stabilize below the state recommended limit of 300 E. coli. with the most recent test showing a daily mean of 56.65 E. coli.
However, the park is still under advisory with the 30-day mean sitting at 161.26. The 30-day mean includes a month's worth of data and is not supposed to reach above 130 E. coli per 100 milliliters.
"Hopefully, once the we can take off the 23 we will start to see that number drop below the 130 limit," King said.
While the CMDHD puts out advisories, King said it is also up to an individual to do their research and decide for themselves if the water is safe or not.
"I always suggest people pay attention to the weather and wait for 24 to 48 hours after any rainfall," he said. "It is also advisable to look up if there have been any spikes in the body of water you want to swim in."
Surface waters contaminated with elevated levels of E. coli bacteria can result in illness symptoms including nausea, vomiting, stomachache, diarrhea, headache and fever. Other illnesses associated with swimming in contaminated waters include ear, eye, nose and throat infections and skin rashes and infections. In highly polluted waters, swimmers run the risk of exposure to more serious disease-causing organisms such as Cryptosporidium, Giardia, E. coli STEC, Norovirus and Shigella.
King advises beachgoers to use the Michigan BeachGuard System at www.egle.state.mi.us/beach for updates on local beaches and test results before swimming.
Further recommendations from the CMDHD include avoiding swimming when in areas with a large amount of waterfowl present, not swimming in public beaches with sores or lesions on one's body, no swimming in water is discolored with a greenish or milky appearance as this could indicate an algal bloom, drying off immediately with a clean towel after getting out of the water and to wash hands with soap and water before eating.
Per the annual testing, Crawford Park will continue to be tested until Aug. 7.
