REED CITY — Tuesday’s Osceola County Committee of the Whole and Board meetings began with the presentation of retirement certificates for County Clerk Karen Bluhm and Judge Scott Hill-Kennedy.
Board Chairman Mark Gregory thanked both Hill-Kennedy and Bluhm for their years of service, and the now retirees each responded with a few words of their own, reflecting on their time spent with the county.
“I just want to acknowledge that, over the years, you’ve done a wonderful job of managing tight budgets, you’ve served our community well,” Hill-Kennedy said. “It’s always been great to partner and work with all of you folks. You get a lot done and keep the community moving in the right direction, and I’m grateful for that.”
Following the recognitions of retirement, the board had a brief discussion on how to financially support an economic development position for the county. There is the possibility of using ARPA funds, according to Gregory, due to backfilling of staffing being included in its possible uses.
Gregory then turned the conversation over to County Coordinator Tim Ladd who had a few potential solutions as well. The options came down to waiting until the conclusion of the August election to confirm which millages would be passing, or moving forward with funding the position now through surplus and other funds.
Ultimately the board decided to wait until the election passes, but Commissioner Timothy Michell did chime in with concerns regarding passing up grant funding. Ladd stated that researching grant opportunities between now and the primaries is possible.
The board also voted Tuesday to amend an ongoing Brownfield Program that was capturing taxes on 110 N. Main St. in Hersey. Because the taxes have not been designated for any specific project, their capture has been discontinued, and the amount will be paid back.
Osceola County EMS Director Steve Young came before the board to seek approval for the remounting of a department ambulance and the purchase of new mattresses for the stations. After approvals of both items were made, Young’s discussion with the board turned to EMS employment numbers and department response times.
Young said that most days, the department has two trucks available, but on some there are three. To better cover the area and keep up a quicker response, he said they alternate the trucks, moving one to the north and keeping one at the south end.
Since the start of the year, EMS has lost a total of 12 employees. Young said a majority of those who left did so to pursue other career opportunities.
Commissioner Sally Momany took a moment to commend Young and Osceola County EMS Education Coordinator Jenny Edstrom, who was not present at the meeting, for their employee recruitment efforts.
“You’ve brought in good people,” she said. “And I know from talking with Jenny that it’s multiple applicants a week, which we haven’t seen in years.”
Osceola County Undersheriff Jed Avery then approached the board seeking a motion to accept a recent Cargill Donation for the purchase of two E-Citations. Avery said adding the E-Citations will help to increase officer response time, and will expedite the process of issuing citations.
To close out the meeting, the board addressed the recent addition of Juneteenth to the list of official federal holidays. Osceola County courts will be closed, but there was concern as to whether the county offices should close as well.
The county was made aware of the court closures on June 1 and the board has not yet budgeted for an additional paid holiday. There was consideration of swapping the holiday for Columbus Day, but the board decided to make a motion to stay open on the holiday.
Momany then amended the motion to add that the board will look into their options for the 2023 budget.
