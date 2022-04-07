REED CITY — The need for additional precinct inspectors became a point of discussion at Tuesday’s Osceola County Board of Commissioners meeting. At the tail end of a board comment segment, County Clerk Karen Bluhm highlighted the growing need for precinct inspectors for upcoming elections.
Bluhm is going to be holding training for inspectors within the next few months, and commented on the fact that people often have a distaste for what precinct inspectors do. As a response, she urges people to come and be a part of the process.
“The training takes two to three hours,” Bluhm said. “We do it every two years, and the more people involved, the more transparent I believe that it is.”
Those interested in becoming an inspector can contact their local township or city clerk, and Bluhm said she recommends that they train extra individuals. During past elections, she’s run into the issue of having an inspector cancel, which then leads to a scramble for a replacement.
Additionally, training several inspectors would help to avoid any one person having to cover the entire day’s shift. Bluhm asked board members to spread the word about the upcoming training opportunities as they work with their communities.
Following the precinct inspector topic, Bluhm also entered into the discussion a recently proposed piece of legislation from state lawmakers that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in school board elections. Neither Bluhm nor other board members have a definitive answer regarding their feelings on the matter, but the possible roadblocks the legislation could bring were discussed.
“As we procure a ballot in November, you will see, every school district here in our county will have school board members on it in November,” Bluhm said. “Well, it could cost the county printing two different ballots, because I can’t block everything off there except the school election for a 16-year-old coming in to vote.”
More information is expected to be communicated in the coming weeks, but for now, Bluhm said she’s still considering the logistics.
Other major board updates came from Commissioner Timothy Michell. During a recent Middle Branch Township meeting, members discussed the possible use of Osceola County funds to renovate their facility, adding a generator, heating and air conditioning.
Michell went on to share that he’d also attended the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan, where they introduced a new program being offered called self determination. Because COVID has added difficulty in finding staff to provide care for the aging population, self determination would allow for them to have a family member or friend provide their care, while being paid by the agency.
“So the idea being that they could help keep elderly in their homes as long as possible, because they do better health wise, and it’s a lot more affordable in the homes than facilities,” he said.
The next Osceola County Board of Commissioners meeting is planned for April 19. All upcoming board and committee meetings can be found on the Osceola County website.
