REED CITY — Osceola County Board of Commissioners voted to extend the county's state of emergency amid COVID-19 until its meeting in October.
In a state of emergency since the coronavirus shut down in March, Emergency Management Director Mark Watkins recommended at the Tuesday, Sept. 1 board meeting that the board extend the state of emergency for an additional 30 days.
"We are starting to see a winding down of COVID-19, which is a good thing," he said. "But about 50% of our day to day here at the office is still centered around it. So I am recommending that we continue the state of emergency for another 30 days when the council meets in September."
Previously, Watkins had said that the county was in a recovery phase but that long term operations were planned to go into September or October.
The board unanimously voted to extend the state of emergency until its Oct. 6 meeting. Should Emergency Management and the Board of Commissioners believe the state of emergency is no longer necesary, the board can rescind this decision.
