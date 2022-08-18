REED CITY — Community Mental Health for Central Michigan dropped by the Osceola County Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday to thank the Board of Commissioners for their support and provide them with a few updates.
Representing CMHCM was Executive Director Bryan Krogman, who began his presentation with a bit of background on the organization and an acknowledgment of County Commissioner Roger Elkins’ 10-plus years of service on its Osceola County board.
Krogman continued by highlighting the many services that CMHCM provides to its six counties of coverage: Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland and Osceola. Its focus is mainly to provide assistance for children with serious emotional disturbance, adults with severe, persistent mental illness, individuals with intellectual developmental disabilities and persons with co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders.
“Our vision is communities where all individuals experience fulfilled lives,” he said.
Krogman went on to offer the board some statistics on CMHCM operations and staffing within the county. Last year, CMHCM reported a total of more than 10,500 individuals served, with 1,000 of those persons residing in Osceola County. He said CMH funding has also been able to support around 2,200 jobs, 35 of which are employed directly by CMH in Osceola County.
For the 2022 fiscal year, Krogman said CMHCM’s full budget is $29 million, and $9 million of that funding is specified for services in Osceola County. The county itself contributes $105,000 to fund CMH services on a yearly basis.
Although funding is strong, Krogman said CMH still has several priority areas of need; most prominently, workforce recruitment and retention for direct care workers.
“Providers report 40 to 60% turnover rates, and this is a real challenge and why we advocate at the state level for support and assistance and being able to provide career paths, to provide livable wages for workers,” Krogman said. “This kind of turnover is very challenging to, again, the vulnerable population of individuals that we serve.”
After concluding his agency-wide report, Krogman shifted gears to discuss initiatives being worked on at the local level, like the clean slate expungement clinic, which took place in June at the New Journey Clubhouse in Big Rapids. The clinic was developed in partnership with Michigan Works and helped those with former convictions navigate the expungement process and break down barriers to future affordable housing and employment opportunities.
Krogman completed his presentation with a reminder of the local organizations and agencies CMHCM is actively partnered with in Osceola County, including the Central Michigan Health Department, Spectrum Health, the Osceola Community Foundation, Ready For Life Academy at Ferris State University and Great Start Collaborative.
Following Krogman’s presentation, Board Chairman Mark Gregory brought the board’s attention to an old business item, which was previously tabled until after the election. All three millage proposals added to the August Primary ballot were passed, and Gregory said it’s now necessary that the board address possible funding for economic development services.
“I believe economic development is and should be something that we look at for the county,” he said. “Coordinator Ladd has actually found funding for the last quarter of the year.”
Gregory opened the door for comments or discussion, and Commissioner Elkins was first to jump in with a motion to contract with Middle Michigan Development Corporation. Commissioner Timothy Michell showed support for Elkins’ motion by referencing a conversation he had with Michigan Association of Counties Director of Governmental Affairs Deena Bosworth regarding the importance of having an entity who can do economic development grant writing for the county.
Additionally, Michell said he spoke with Middle Michigan Development Corporation Vice President Kati Mora and invited her to attend Tuesday’s meeting to explain to the board the details of what their contract would entail. Before Mora’s arrival, the board voted to approve a contract with Middle Michigan for the remainder of the 2022 fiscal year.
County Coordinator Tim Ladd said he’s confident the funding will be there to continue the contract in 2023, but for now, the motion to pursue the contract was made only for the remainder of 2022, starting Sept. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.