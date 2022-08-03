Osceola County Board of Commissioners election results

REED CITY — This year’s Osceola County August Primary saw two contested races for seats on the Board of Commissioners.
Due to redistricting, incumbents Roger Elkins and James Custer faced off for the District 5 seat, which currently represents the City of Evart, Cedar Township and Osceola Township. Up to this point, Custer held the District 6 seat, while Elkins held District 5.
With a total of 270 votes, Custer was elected Tuesday to take over the District 5 seat. Elkins was short by 48 votes, and will now be leaving the board after serving several terms.
On his win, Custer said he’s just glad the voters had faith in him, and he looks forward to continuing his work with the board.
“We’ve got some things that we’ve got started, and I would really like to be able to be a part of seeing them to the end, finished,” he said. “One thing I’ve always said is that I want the voters to have confidence in me, so if they have a problem they know they can call me”
Three candidates entered the running for the District 1 seat on the Board of Commissioners, including Joshua Brock, Gregory Gydesen and incumbent Jill Halladay. The board seat represents the precincts of Lincoln, LeRoy and south and east Richmond Township.
Gydesen was elected Tuesday with a total of 265 votes and will take over as District 1 commissioner. Halladay, who has served five full terms in the District 1 seat, tallied 206 votes, while Brock came in at 156.
This was Brock’s first attempt at running for office, but he said it won’t be his last. For him, the race wasn’t about winning or losing; he just wanted to give it a shot, and enjoy the experience.
“I talked to a lot of people I never would have normally talked to,” he said. “It gets you filling yourself in on what’s going on locally.”
Brock said most people keep their eyes on the statewide races, but what matters most is what’s at home.
Seats for Districts 2, 3, 4 and 7 will be held by uncontested incumbents Mark Gregory, David Turner, Timothy Michell and Sally Momany, respectively. The District 6 seat will be filled by Scott Stieg, who also ran uncontested.
Both Gydesen and Halladay were contacted for comment by the Cadillac News, but were unable to respond.
These results are unofficial until they are reviewed and certified by the Osceola County Board of Canvassers.
