REED CITY — There is still time for businesses in Osceola County to apply for grant funding allocated to the area in response to the economic impact of COVID-19.
Open until Wednesday, Aug. 5, small businesses in Osceola County can apply for up to $20,000 from the recently approved Small Business Restart Grant program. Osceola County has been allotted around $175,000 to distribute to county businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Across Michigan, the state has allocated $100 million of CARES Act funding to implement the Michigan Small Business Restart Program.
Broken into 15 local economic development organizations, all 83 counties in Michigan will be able to accept, review and approve submitted applications. Osceola County is represented under The Right Place which received $9,545,455 to distribute amongst Barry, Ionia, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana and Osceola counties.
The program will provide grant funding to eligible businesses and nonprofits that have experienced a significant financial hardship due to COVID-19.
In order to be eligible for the funding, a business or non-profit organization must have no more than 50 employees and demonstrate how it has been affected by COVID-19.
At least 30% of the funding must be awarded to women, minority, or veteran-owned businesses.
Grant funding can be used to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses or other similar expenses incurred between March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020.
Applications for the funding can be found at michiganbusiness.org/restart.
"I would encourage each of you to access the application to determine if you are eligible for the program and, if so, to complete your application as soon as possible," Osceola County Community Development Coordinator Dan Massy wrote in an email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.