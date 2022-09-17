Osceola County COA moves into old Hersey Elementary

HERSEY — After purchasing the building last year, the Osceola County Commission on Aging, along with a few neighbors, will be moving into the Hersey Elementary building.
COA staff are currently in the process of relocating from their current building in Evart and are expected to begin offering services in Hersey on Sept. 26. Joining the COA in its new location are Michigan State University Extension, the Osceola County Veterans Administration and an all new senior center.
COA Executive Director Justin Halladay said the decision to move was made with the intention to expand senior services. Throughout and following the pandemic, Halladay noticed that the need for the COA’s congregate meal sites had greatly increased due to more seniors experiencing isolation.
Although the meal sites are there to feed seniors, Halladay said they’re really about community connection and giving seniors a place to socialize.
He wanted to find a way to meet that need on a larger scale and was inspired to start up a senior center that could provide daily activities for the county’s aging population.
“We’re going to have multiple rooms for activities for the seniors, educational, physical enhancement, disease prevention, all those things,” he said. “Instead of running sporadically, or bothering other people’s locales, we can host those things, and so we can be a central location for the seniors of Osceola County, where they don’t have to go to another location.”
There have been other senior centers in the county, but Halladay said they’ve generally been smaller in size, or run by a private entity. The COA center will be county funded and will offer around 12,000 square feet of recreational space.
COA administrative offices will be located within the building, making it easy for seniors to have some fun while they receive COA services. Some additions Halladay is interested in making to the three-acre property are a walking track and greenhouse, which he said could be coordinated with the help of MSU Extension.
“We’ve seen that the main problem is this lack of socialization, well, this is here to combat that,” he said. “This is where we can draw (seniors) in, and a place where they can see, not only people are their friends, but make friends, and that’s what’s important.”
Halladay believes having several community resources, not just the COA, located in one building will be an asset to seniors who were previously traveling to multiple cities to meet all their needs. There is a lot of crossover between the COA and the Veterans Administration, and although MSU Extension may not be senior specific, he said they’re a wealth of information on many health and safety topics.
“The new space and partnerships with the Commission On Aging and Veterans Affairs will organically create opportunities, as many of the programs and services offered by MSU Extension are provided to these populations, which will now be conveniently housed in the same space,” said MSU Extension District 6 Director Eric Karbowski.
Karbowski said the Hersey Elementary space provides the opportunity for new Extension programming, and expansion of programming that’s already in place. In the August Primary election, Osceola County voters approved a four-year operating millage for MSU Extension, which Karbowski said has energized the Extension team.
With a new location and the potential for program expansions, he said Extension staff can continue to meet the needs of the community.
COA services are currently available by phone and appointment only, but Evart administration offices will remain closed until Sept. 26.
