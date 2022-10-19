Osceola County commissioners approve 2023 budget proposal

REED CITY — The Osceola County Board of Commissioners cast its vote Tuesday to approve a budget recommendation for the 2023 fiscal year.
The proposal, which was officially recommended by the county finance committee Thursday, includes a 3% pay increase for all non-union county employees, elected officials and appointed department heads, save for a few special cases.
Commissioners voted to approve all recommended wage increases, followed by several separate votes to increase the salary of Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool, Equalization Director Valarie Delamater, the deputy equalization director, the head of the Building Department, the deputy county clerk, the circuit court clerk/chief deputy county clerk and the county administrative assistant.
In total, the approved budget for county payroll comes out to just under $4.5 million, including all adjusted wages and the addition of the cost of four new deputies in the sheriff’s department.
For the time being, the county will continue to employ its current IT department, but, as discussed in Thursday’s finance committee meeting, a technology consortium is still being considered. The cost of the consortium will determine whether IT is eliminated.
The last wage issue addressed was that of the county commissioners. It was recommended by the finance committee that the commissioners maintain their current salary of $6,000 per year, except for the positions of board chair, vice chair and finance committee chair, which receive additional compensation.
Board chair will receive $8,700, vice chair will receive $6,500 and the finance committee chair will receive $7,000.
There was also a slight change made to the commissioners’ per diem pay for meetings. In previous years, commissioners were compensated $35 per meeting attended.
The amount will remain the same, however, it will only cover meetings up to four hours in length. Anything longer will be paid out in the amount of $70. A maximum of three meetings per day was approved, replacing the former limit of two meetings per day.
At present, the county is facing a total deficit of $538,586.63. Finance Committee Chair and District 7 Commissioner Sally Momany said the county could cut the deficit down through grant funding for school liaison officers, state revenue sharing and potential dollars from the county‘s delinquent tax revenue fun.
A public hearing for the approved budget proposal will be held Dec. 1 to accept comment from the residents of Osceola County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.