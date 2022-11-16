REED CITY — Lead levels in Osceola County water have seen an overall decline across the last decade or so, but any amount is still considered unsafe by the state. Communities are doing what they can to bring the number down.
In comparison to other Michigan counties, Osceola’s percentage of children under the age of 6 who tested with an Elevated Blood Lead Level remains one of the highest at 6.3%, only rivaled by Branch, Gogebic, Cass, St. Joseph, Cheboygan, Lenawee and Delta.
However, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services MiTracking Data shows the total number of children tested for lead dropped by more than 50% between 2019 and 2020, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making it difficult to see how recent data has compared to years prior.
The state health department maintains that any level of lead is considered unsafe, but a testing level of 3.5 micrograms per deciliter has been put in place to help classify children with more severe Elevated Blood Lead Levels and provide them with necessary medical services.
Reed City Department of Public Works Superintendent Rich Rehkopf said there’s a small group of households in the area that still have lead gooseneck pipes, and the city has consistently returned to these sites for sampling. Because the sites are so few, citywide data for Reed City is mostly suppressed to avoid possible identification of the children who tested with an Elevated Blood Lead Level.
Available data for the city of Evart shows that in 2021, six children under the age of 6 tested with an Elevated Blood Lead Level.
When the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy tightened up on its Lead and Copper Rule in 2018, community water systems were directed to take aggressive action in lead level monitoring and lead line replacement. Since Jan. 1, 2021, communities have been required to replace 5% of their lines each year.
Rehkopf said the city got ahead of the curve on line replacements by starting in 2020 with an in-house crew after receiving its Preliminary Distribution System Materials Inventory from the state. He said the city has not come across any completely lead service lines in town, but several galvanized lines have been found coming from residents’ homes.
A galvanized pipe is one that’s been dipped in a zinc coating to prevent corrosion. They‘re commonly found in older homes and could contain lead.
From the start of 2021 until present, the city has replaced 55 galvanized lines, and Rehkopf estimates there are around 400 remaining.
“It may have copper out in the street, but it’s still galvanized on the house side,” he said. “It’s a number that seems a little scary, but it’s not as bad as what it sounds.”
Rehkopf’s estimate comes from the city’s preliminary inventory, and he said there’s still more groundwork to be done, and lines could be added to the list along the way. But if the city stays around the 400 mark, they could reach full replacement requirements in 10 years.
Through the removal process, Rehkopf said the city will be conducting testing every three years. Even after replacements are made, older homes could still contain plumbing and fixtures with lead.
The state health department said even trace amounts of lead can impact a child’s intelligence, and while the city is working to remove what they can, Rehkopf said there are measures families can take to reduce lead intake in their home.
“The best thing to do would be have new pipes put in, but not everybody’s in the situation financially to do that,” he said. “Your next best bet is to let that water sit for more than six hours, let it run for five, 10 minutes, and all that stagnant water that would have sat in that pipe would be gone so then it wouldn’t have those levels.”
