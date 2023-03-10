REED CITY — A group interested in creating a rehabilitation and transition home in Reed City has put an offer in to purchase the now vacated Osceola County Courthouse Annex Building.
Osceola County Administrator and Controller Tim Ladd said recently the Osceola County Board of Commissioners accepted an offer to sell the annex for $100,000. He also said when the process of selling the property started, the county utilized a request for proposals process and selected a Realtor to place the building up for sale. He said since the building was unique, it was difficult to find comparable properties to find a listing price. So when the offer was made last month at a commissioners’ meeting, Ladd said the offer was accepted after there was discussion by the board of commissioners.
“The sale is still going through title work,” Ladd said. “We are scheduled to close on the second week of April.”
In a packet of information submitted to the commissioners, it stated the facility would be called Healthy Habitat.
In the packet it is stated the building, located at 410 W. Upton, served the community as a hospital for many years. Eventually, it was repurposed as the courthouse annex and in the service of justice, accountability and discipline. The hope is that it will now serve the community in need of hope, guidance and structure as a rehabilitation and transition home.
It would be set up like a dorm with the first floor being a common area for residents to share. This would include a kitchen, shower, computer lab, game room and worship area. The second floor would have an estimated 30 single bedroom rooms that include a microwave, mini fridge and desk.
Services would include financial counseling, employment counseling, educational opportunities and would increase the probability of successful probation via Narcotics Anonymous, Alcoholics Anonymous and 12-Step meetings.
The facility would partner with the courts, probation office and sheriff’s office as well as with various local employers. With the location so close to downtown, the idea is that most things residents would need to do would be within walking or bicycle distance. Once the sale is final, Ladd said the money would just be deposited into the county’s general fund budget with no particular purpose.
