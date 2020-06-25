CADILLAC — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Osceola County has dropped by one.
Though earlier in the week, it appeared that the county had 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases, on Wednesday, the Central Michigan District Health Department dashboard showed 20 cases, as did the state of Michigan's online table.
The reason for the decrease was not immediately obvious, though the daily case total does sometimes drop due to the verification process. When health officials learn that a person who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus lives in another county, that case is removed from a local county's tally.
Osceola County now has 20 cases, eight recoveries, five probable cases and zero deaths.
Wexford County was holding steady on Wednesday with 16 cases, nine recoveries, six probable cases and three deaths.
Missaukee County had 18 cases, 15 recoveries, six probable cases and one death.
Lake County has had six cases, five recoveries, one probable case and zero deaths.
Statewide, there have been 61,953 confirmed cases, 5,868 deaths, 49,290 recoveries and an additional 6,602 probable cases and 246 deaths that were probably caused by COVID-19 according to state data.
The number of new cases is climbing. On Tuesday, there were 221 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases; on Wednesday, there were 323 new cases and four deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.