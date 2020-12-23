CADILLAC — State data shows that the number of COVID-19 deaths in Osceola County appears to have reached 16.
That's an increase of two; however, it is unconfirmed, as the Central Michigan District Health Department had not updated its dashboard as of the Cadillac News's last check on Tuesday evening. The newspaper typically relies on local health department data, rather than state data, to verify deaths and case totals.
If the state's data is accurate, Osceola County also added 13 new cases on Tuesday and reached 700 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March.
Wexford County now has a pandemic total of 915, after adding 12 newly confirmed cases on Tuesday. The county also reached a pandemic total of 46 probable cases, after adding two on Tuesday. There have been 13 COVID-19 deaths in Wexford County. That's according to District Health Department No. 10's data dashboard, which was updated on Tuesday.
Lake County added four new cases and reached a pandemic total of 275. There have been 13 probable cases and six COVID-19 deaths in Lake County.
Missaukee County added three new cases and one probable case on Tuesday. The pandemic total number of confirmed cases is 391 and probable cases is 28. There have been seven COVID-19 deaths in Missaukee County.
There were 10 patients hospitalized and positive for COVID-19 at Munson's Cadillac Hospital, according to the healthcare system's dashboard.
Statewide COVID-19 numbers reached 466,485 on Tuesday, an increase of 3,082 cases since Monday. Deaths climbed by 173 and reached 11,705, though 72 of those deaths were newly identified during a review of vital records.
