Osceola County dogs poisoned by toxic algae

REED CITY — Four Osceola County dogs died this summer after consuming cyanotoxin, a toxin sometimes found in algal blooms.
Aaron Parker, an aquatic biologist with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy coordinated a multi-division and multi-agency response to the Cadillac News’s questions about the incident.
Some details are not available, such as the name of the dog’s owner or the township where it happened, due to privacy restrictions and agency practices.
Five dogs got sick sometime between June 20, 2019 and July 11, 2019. Four died.
“We concluded that the dogs died as a result of consuming cyanotoxins,‘ Parker told the Cadillac News in an email. Officials made that conclusion based on consultation with veterinarians and health experts and based on water samples.
The homeowner told officials that the dogs had “regular contact‘ with a private pond on his property and got sick after consuming the pond water.
Plants had recently been manually removed from the pond bottom. It’s believed the plant removal “stirred up a rare cyanobacteria into the water column.‘ Not all cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, produce toxins. This one, however, did; testing detected anatoxin-a, a rare toxin that’s been found only a few other times, and only at low levels. The cyanotoxin more commonly found in Michigan is microcystin.
The toxic cyanobacteria was hiding or “caught‘ inside another kind of algae, one that does not produce toxins. There was no cyanobacteria in the open-water areas of the pond.
Exactly how the dogs ended up consuming the toxic algae is not clear, according to Parker.
They may have ingested some while drinking pond water. They may have “rolled around in it on land and then groomed their fur, etc.‘
The state typically doesn’t regulate the manual removal of plants from small, private ponds, but property owners should be aware that there may be risks, Parker said.
“Because the dogs may have encountered the toxins via filamentous green algae that was placed on land, we recommend keeping pets away from the material during and after removal,‘ Parker said in response to a question about whether the incident suggests that people shouldn’t manually remove plants.
In addition to EGLE, the county health department, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Department of Health and Human Services worked in response to the incident.
The incident in Osceola County is the only confirmed incident (where the animals got sick within a certain timeframe after contact with a water body that was later found to have cyanotoxins in it). Another incident in Black Lake was reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a probable case of harmful algal bloom (HAB)-associated animal illness after an MDARD and MDHHS investigation; two dogs got sick.
There were several reports of potential human HAB-related illness in Michigan in 2019, though most were ruled out or lacked the information needed to confirm the cause. One human case is being reported to the CDC.
“At this time, MDHHS is reporting one suspect case of human illness associated with HABs for the 2019 season to CDC,‘ Parker relayed in his email. “This number of human illnesses is consistent with those reported in previous seasons, although it is expected that the majority of illnesses are not reported due to patients not seeking health care, the wide range of potential symptoms and their severity, and the lack of diagnostic testing.‘
