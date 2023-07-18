EVART — Summer brings a lot of events to Osceola County, particularly in July.
Last week, the Osceola County Fairgrounds in Evart hosted the dulcimer festival and beginning this Saturday, the Osceola County Fair will begin.
The Osceola County Fair is a 4-H and Future Farmers of America event that invites youngsters to show livestock they’ve raised.
Similar to the Missaukee County Agricultural Youth Show in nearby Missaukee County, kids who show animals at the Osceola County Fair learn valuable lessons and are rewarded for their efforts.
The fair is one of the oldest events in the area, being a summer staple since 1875.
In addition to animal showcasing and judging throughout the week-long fair, attendees will be treated to other events as well, including a truck pull, tractor pull, heavyweight horse pull, chicken BBQ, midway rides and more.
Saturday, July 22
• 7 p.m. — Truck pull
Monday, July 24
• 9 a.m. — Rabbit showmanship/market classes. Cavy judging.
• 9 a.m. — Poultry breeds, market, posters/demos
• 12:30 p.m. — Poultry showmanship
• 1 p.m. — Rabbit breed judging, posters/demos
• 1 p.m. — Still exhibit judging
• 3 p.m — Youth horse members’ demonstrations
• 7 p.m. — Garden tractor pull
Tuesday, July 25
• 9 a.m. — Goat judging (market, meat and wool)
• Noon — Dairy goat judging
• 1 p.m. — Exhibit buildings and vendors open
• 3 to 10 p.m. — Native Amusements midway
• 3 p.m. — Beef and dairy beef judging
• 7 p.m. — Heavyweight hose pull. Michigan State Championship
• 7 p.m. — Dairy members judging contest
Wednesday, July 26 — Kids Day
• 9 a.m. — Swine judging
• Noon — Chicken barbecue
• 3 to 10 p.m. — Native Amusements midway. Drawing at 6 p.m. for two $50 gift certificates
• 1 p.m. — Exhibit buildings and vendors open
• 3 p.m. — Sheep judging
• 7 to 9 p.m. — Small animal barn dance in upper arena
Thursday, July 27 — Can Do Day. Bring can goods or non-perishable food item to fair office (for Sears Food Pantry), receive coupon for $5 off a midway armband
• 9 a.m. — Dairy judging
• 9 a.m. — English horse classes. Horse judging contest after horse classes
• 10 a.m. to noon — Rabbit hopping
• 1 p.m. — Exhibit buildings and vendors open
• 3 to 10 p.m. — Native Amusements midway
• 6 p.m. — Market chicken, rabbit and goat auction
• 7 p.m. — Antique tractor pull
Friday, July 28 — Date Night
• 8 a.m. — Horse and pony judging/miniature horses
• 1 p.m. — Exhibit buildings and vendors open
• 3 to 10 p.m. — Native Amusements midway
• 6 p.m. — Market livestock auction
• 7 p.m. — Farm stock tractor pull
Saturday, July 29
• 9 a.m. — Horse/pony exhibition classes
• Noon — Rabbit, horse, livestock costume class
• 1 p.m. — Exhibit buildings and vendors open
• Noon to 10 p.m. — Native Amusements midway
• 2 p.m. — Sweepstakes showmanship
• 2 p.m. — Small animal sweepstakes
• 2 p.m. — Rabbit, horse costume class
• 2 p.m. — Large animal sweepstakes
• 4 p.m. — Alumni sweepstakes
• 7 p.m. — Ag Olympics
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.